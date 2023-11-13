Hilarie Burton Predicts Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Will Be 'Engaged' by May

Hilarie Burton, known for her role in One Tree Hill, is showing her support for the budding romance between pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce. The actress, aged 41, joined the chorus of fans on social media who were delighted by a sweet moment at Swift's Eras Tour concert in Argentina. During the concert, Swift altered the lyrics of her song Karma to give a special shout-out to her boyfriend, Kelce, who was in the audience. Instead of singing the original lyrics, which were "Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me," Swift sang, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." The heartwarming gesture was met with deafening cheers from the audience, and fans couldn't help but gush over it.

🏟️| Karma is the guy on the @Chiefs coming straight home to me 🫶 pic.twitter.com/1HGw0aassB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) November 12, 2023

Burton retweeted a fan-captured video of Kelce's emotional reaction to Swift's lyrical change and added her own thoughts on the couple's future. She tweeted, "They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas… and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May." A fan responded, highlighting that Swift had never done something like this for any other guy, to which Burton replied, "Because every other guy made her feel like she had to downplay her own work." Burton went on to express her admiration for Kelce's unwavering support for Swift, comparing it to her own husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, by saying, "Just saying… strong @JDMorgan energy. Get a man who lights up when you win. 💖."

They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas….and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May. https://t.co/e01on1aLJs — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) November 12, 2023

This isn't the first time Burton has drawn parallels between her relationship with Morgan and Swift's romance with Kelce. In September, she commended Kelce for inviting Swift to see him play in Kansas City, emphasizing the significance of such an invitation, as per People. Burton's tweets showcase her strong emotional 'investment' in the budding relationship.

I do love how invested my wife is in this relationship! And as far as Taylor and Travis? Good for them. Happy for both of em. I know that feeling they have right now… I’ve had it for 15 years, and It’s a good one. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) November 13, 2023

Swift and Kelce first sparked romance rumors in September when the singer cheered on the NFL star during a football match in Kansas City. Since then, the couple has been spotted together on several outings. The weekend in Argentina further fueled speculation about their relationship. Kelce traveled to Argentina to support Swift on the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour. They enjoyed a romantic dinner date at the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, where they were seen holding hands, and they shared sweet moments during the concert.

A source close to the couple revealed that Kelce was beaming with happiness during their date night, and Swift was excited to kick off her international tour after a well-deserved break. Spending time with Kelce was a highlight during her time off, as he is described as a 'gentleman' with an amazing energy and approach to life. The insider added that the romance between the pair feels very special.

