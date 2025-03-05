“He’s Embarrassed”—Jeff Bezos’ Body Language with Fiancé Lauren Sánchez Raises Eyebrows

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez stepped out together for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party on March 2. The blushing couple decked out in glitz and glamour, adorning the red carpet with their chemistry. The Amazon CEO looked handsome in a white button-up and a black tuxedo paired with a white bowtie.

His fiancé showed her unique charm in a white off-shoulder custom Oscar de la Renta gown adorned with feather accents. The couple looked wedding-ready raising anticipation for their long-awaited nuptials.

However, when they posed for photos together, people noticed something was off. Sánchez was seen leaning her body on his at times while also placing her hands on his shoulder for the cameras. The duo was also seen lovingly locking arms together as they took over the coveted red carpet.

While, in most photos the billionaire business tycoon is seen sporting his warm smile, some angles have sparked a different narrative on the internet. In many clips and snaps from the red carpet and the party, Jeff Bezos looked a bit detached from his long-time girlfriend. At times, he was seen not responding well to Lauren’s physical affection. While she leaned her body on him, he kept his hands to himself.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez looked all loved up as they posed together at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars party. 🥰🤍 pic.twitter.com/7F1DutcKTr — Page Six (@PageSix) March 3, 2025

Many questioned if the philanthropic duo would ultimately make it down the aisle. Based on their Vanity Oscars party moments, some users commented that “he’s embarrassed” with her PDA. Another online user skeptically concluded, “Bro’s getting played.”

Some also suggested “Run Jeff run,” pointing out the lovebirds’ lack of loving interaction at the event. “Not loving their body language. He isn’t leaning in or standing towards her. She seems to be trying really hard to show she likes him,” another person commented, while the other remarked that the former Good Day LA journalist was “hanging on him so he doesn’t get away.”

He’s embarrassed — Schadenfrauline (@BlanchSher21669) March 4, 2025

Amid the concerns over their relationship, there’s also quite a buzz about their pending nupitals. The pair began dating in 2019 and became engaged 4 years later in May 2023. Despite the swirling gossip, Bezos and Sánchez have managed to keep the true update about their wedding under the wraps. Previously, it was rumored that they have already exchanged vows in Aspen, Colorado, around Christmas last year. Speculations arose that the ceremony will be officially held on a $500 million luxury yacht in Italy this June.

The long-awaited nuptials will mark the second time for them, as Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were both married when they started going out. The Amazon CEO was married to his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott and shares four kids with her. On the other hand, businesswoman has a family of two kids with her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell. She also has a son with her former boyfriend, Tony Gonzalez, a former NFL player.