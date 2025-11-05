“He’s Been Unhinged” – Donald Trump’s All-Caps Rant About ‘Ugly,’ ‘Lowlife’ Enemy Sparks Brutal Reactions

When President Donald Trump starts typing in all caps at 2 am, it’s usually a sign that someone has poked the bear once again. His latest post is about a mysterious “ugly” enemy he claims to have “beaten badly.” But no one’s sure who he’s yelling about this time!

In the post, Trump described his target as “a criminal,” “a lowlife,” and “ugly inside and out.” He stopped short of naming names. “I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now,” Donald Trump boasted. The outburst was shared just before midnight and is linked to a right-wing article suggesting that Biden’s DOJ had pursued investigations against Trump, “born in a sea of retribution.”

On Threads, users called him “past unhinged” and “a complete danger,” while one sighed, “He’s been ‘unhinged’ all along.” For many, it seemed obvious who Trump meant: Joe Biden, his old nemesis, the man he’s painted for years as the orchestrator of his post-2020 woes. Despite winning re-election in 2024, Trump still can’t let go of the one loss that got under his skin or the investigations that followed the January 6 incident. His latest rant resurrected every old wound he’s tried to bandage over.

Yet, if we’re following Donald Trump’s enemies list, Biden’s not the only contender for “Ugly Enemy of the Week.” There is also John Bolton, the man who once sat beside Trump in the West Wing as National Security Advisor. Later, he wrote a book named The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir, where he detailed exactly how clueless Trump mostly was.

Bolton is back in the headlines after being indicted by a federal jury in Maryland on 18 counts related to national defense information. They include the retention of classified records from his time in office. Bolton is accusing the Trump administration of weaponizing the Justice Department against him. “[I’m] the latest target,” he said as he likened the ordeal to Russia under Stalin’s rule.

Democratic strategist Ally Sammarco called Donald Trump’s meltdown “the worst case of projection I’ve ever seen.” And she has a point because Trump is accusing others of abuse of power while pulling the Justice Department’s strings himself!

Donald Trump had betrayed the trust of our allies. He has been radicalized by Putin! He will never be loyal to America. He is the ugliest American! Who agrees?🖐️ pic.twitter.com/iR2KL0Z01J — Damaan, AKA ‘Philly’s Finest!’ (@Damaan4u33) March 7, 2025

Honestly, Donald Trump’s world has become filled with faces he can’t stop sparring with. There are people like Comey, Letitia James, Miles Taylor, Chris Wray, Alexander Vindman, and former allies who once called him “sir.” MSNBC’s Steve Benen notes that some of these prosecutions, like Bolton’s, may not be as politically driven, though. But that doesn’t really help the optics.

Each name on Trump’s ever-lengthening enemy list reveals he’s not interested in closure. The concept of “beating someone badly” is a theme for a president who thrives on having an opponent, real or imagined.