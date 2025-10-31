Donald Trump Taunts ‘Ugly’ Joe Biden Fighting Stage 4 Cancer in Vicious Rant – Says “He Should Be in Jail”

In response to a story that said the Arctic Frost probe of him during the Biden administration was started on dubious grounds, President Trump has apparently called for his predecessor to be imprisoned.

“He is a CRIMINAL AND SHOULD BE IN JAIL. A MAJOR LOWLIFE AND FAILURE. An ugly person, both inside and out! I beat him badly, and love watching him squirm now,” Trump fired back on Truth Social on Thursday.

In the meantime, the former president, who will turn 83 next month, just finished three weeks of radiation therapy at Philadelphia’s Penn Medicine Radiation Oncology. On October 11, the former president’s office initially revealed that he had been receiving radiation therapy for several weeks due to prostate cancer.

Only a few days ago, former President Joe Biden referred to these times as “dark days” and urged Americans to resist Donald Trump and hold onto their hope. “Since its founding, America served as a beacon for the most powerful idea ever in government in the history of the world,” ex President Biden stated. “The idea is stronger than any army. We’re more powerful than any dictator.”

As Joe Biden battles stage four cancer, Donald Trump calls him ugly and says that he loves watching him squirm. What a pathetic human being. https://t.co/cGKXQxUhCX pic.twitter.com/XqaY86DmeK — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 30, 2025

Biden, 82, appeared in public for the first time after finishing radiation therapy for a severe kind of prostate cancer. Following his acceptance of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute’s Lifetime Achievement Award, he spoke to an audience in Boston on Sunday night. He underlined that America depends on an independent judiciary, a functioning Congress, and a president with limited authority.

Trump has used the federal government’s second-longest shutdown in history as leverage to demand more executive control over agency functions. Republican politicians who vocally criticized the Trump administration or voted against it were also commended by Biden. “America is not a fairy tale,” he stated.

“For 250 years, it’s been a constant push and pull, an existential struggle between peril and possibility.” He concluded his remarks by urging people to “get back up.”

Trump is the most despicable, cold hearted, bitter creature ever to exist. This is what he posted about our beloved President Biden who is battling cancer and yet still manages to be a kind soul to all he meets. pic.twitter.com/dFuWPEVJY6 — Wendy🇺🇲🦅 is PRO CHOICEⓂ️Ⓜ️ #MeidasMighty OG (@Meidas_Wendy) October 30, 2025

After one term, the Democrat left office in January. After a disastrous debate performance against Trump and mounting worries about his age, health, and cognitive ability, Biden decided to withdraw from the reelection race.

Following his departure, Vice President Kamala Harris began her campaign, but she lost to Trump in November of last year. Biden’s post-presidential office announced in May that he had been diagnosed with bone-metastasized prostate cancer.

The so-called Gleason score is used to grade prostate malignancies. On a scale of 6 to 10, more aggressive malignancies are indicated by scores of 8, 9, and 10. Biden received a score of 9, according to his office.