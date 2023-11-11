Here's Why 'The View' Fans Think Alyssa Farah Griffin in Pregnant

'The View' host Alyssa Farah Griffin has fueled pregnancy rumors once again after her recent behavior and comments on the popular talk show. Fans think the political commentator might be concealing her pregnancy or that she isn't ready to make the announcement. The audience surmised that Alyssa's absence could indicate a pregnancy symptom. She didn't show up for the taping of the previous program, which was scheduled for this Friday. "I didn't get to be here yesterday, because I wasn't feeling well," in the previous episode of the show, Alyssa made a statement early on without providing any additional context. As per The US Sun, because of Alyssa's abrupt and unexpected absence, fans have been wondering why the seemingly fine Alyssa would suddenly need a day off.

The former White House spokesperson recently celebrated her second marriage anniversary with her husband Justin Griffin. She shared a carousel of images on Instagram with the caption: "Two years as husband and wife. Here’s to 50 more." Fans discussed their speculations about her pregnancy on social media, asking: "Is Alyssa pregnant?! #theview “wasn’t feeling well”" The hosts of that same program also talked about Travis Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian. In the birthing room, Travis played some drums while Kourtney's first child arrived. During the hot topic discussion Alyssa made a remark that included the phrase "when my husband's in the delivery room." The sudden announcement appeared to be an unintentional gaffe on her part, which has strengthened her admirers' suspicions that she could be expecting her first child.

Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator and co-host, reportedly felt compelled to inquire about Alyssa because she perceived a "glow" about her. Whoopi asked Alyssa whether she was expecting, but at the moment, the 34-year-old said no. During a live session in September while the CNN strategist was giving her take on a political matter, Whoopi abruptly stopped and inquired: "Are you pregnant?" At first, Alyssa appeared completely unprepared when shown on camera. She then chided the Sister Act star: "You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's dying for me to get pregnant!" Co-host Sunny subsequently queried whether the panel may accept bets regarding the rumored baby. Alyssa replied: "But we are not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it. "We're working on it." Whoopi interrupted again: "Forgive me. I see...you have this glow."

After returning home, the political talk show presenter vowed to double check by taking a pregnancy test. Co-host Sara even suggested that Alyssa should name her future baby, Whoopi. To which the moderator joked: "Don't do that to the baby," before moving on with the next segment of the show.

