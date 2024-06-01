Here's Why 'The View' Abruptly Changed Its Schedule and Announced a New Taping After Trump Verdict

Fans of The View eagerly await the new taping dedicated to Donald Trump's hush money trial verdict. The ABC's daytime talk show announced on Thursday, May 30— the day the Republican front-runner was convicted of all 34 felony counts— that the show has abruptly changed schedules to discuss the historic conviction with all six hosts going live together.

On X, formerly Twitter, the official handle for the show, announced, "TOMORROW: All six of #TheView co-hosts (Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro) will join the Hot Topics table LIVE to discuss former President Trump being found guilty in his criminal hush money trial."

Fans were thrilled and flocked to the comments section to express their excitement. A user, @NYCshoewhore524, wrote, "I was about to comment that you guys better be live tomorrow." Another excited fan, @2019jrm, echoed, "Looking forward to it, especially with Joy. I bet she'll be on cloud 9!" Chiming in, @edwardistheman celebrated, "I can't wait to watch it tomorrow."

Goldberg fans in particular were eager to see her reaction to the verdict. User, @daisycat125, thanked The View for the new segment, "Yay!!!! Thank you ALL! - especially Whoopi because I know this is your day off!!!" In a similar vein, @CompetitonReady added, "Hahaha. I knew Whoopi wasn't gonna take this Friday off. She probably can't sleep waiting for tomorrow's show."

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee was found guilty of falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal with adult film star, Stormy Daniels. The ex-president ordered his then-attorney and fixer, Michael Cohen, to 'catch and kill' all negative stories about him before the 2016 elections. He orchestrated the plan to buy the silence of Daniels along with the help of ex-National Enquirer publisher, David Pecker.

After his conviction, his allies and his rivals shared their opinions on social media, and among the critics were The View's all-women panelists. Earlier this month, the hosts of the daytime show argued that the former president should be thrown in jail by Judge Juan Merchan, as per Fox News. Hostin suggested that the Judge should not let Trump be a 'runaway train' inside the courtroom, referring to his offensive remarks and inflamed rhetorics. She urged Merchan to put him in jail to "prove a point." Meanwhile, Goldberg quipped, "I don't want this to sound like I'm doing wishful thinking, but which prison would be best?" In the end, both Hostin and Goldberg agreed Rikers Island would be the best choice.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Goldberg added, "But I'm OK if he goes to Alcatraz and they re-open it." Thinking of more options, she argued, "What about Guantanamo Bay? OK?" — the prison where the infamous drug lord, Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán is being held. "He wants to be with the hip people, come on." The comedian concluded, "These are my suggestions for the case if anybody wants to know."