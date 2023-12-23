Here's Why the Internet Slammed Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker For Sharing Baby Rocky's Photos

The choice by Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker to reveal the first photos of their newborn boy, Rocky Thirteen has become the latest subject of public opinion. While some fans were pleased to receive a look into the couple's family life, others rushed to social media to criticize what they saw as attention-seeking behavior, as reported by The Sun.

Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 47, debuted their baby Rocky almost two months after his birth, posting photos of him on Instagram. The pair shared a series of intimate photos with the caption of the joint post reading, "ROCKY" alongside a heart emoji. In the first image, Kardashian rested her head on Travis' lap while he held their kid against his chest. Rocky's little feet were highlighted in the second image when Barker cradled him. Kardashian was seen breastfeeding Rocky in the next shot. Another image of Travis with Rocky shows him kissing his child. The last shot shows the baby on Travis' chest.

Fans on Reddit were eager to offer their thoughts after seeing the photographs, with some expressing astonishment at the delayed reveal. "Completely forgot they had a baby," one person noted. Another person commented, "The attention-seeking is like a drug for them, can’t be without it for long and that picture of Travis is nightmare fuel." Some fans believe the couple is exploiting their private moments for public attention, which is reflected in these criticisms.

Worrying about baby Rocky's privacy has become a frequent topic in the criticism. "This kid is never going to know privacy and for that, I pity him," one fan observed. The Kardashian-Jenner family is well-known for their reality show and continual media presence, prompting some to wonder whether the children would ever live a life away from the spotlight. Kardashian recently shared a post from her lifestyle website, Poosh on her account, which talked about postpartum stress.

While some fans expressed their displeasure, CNN acknowledged the couple's decision not to reveal the infant's face at least for now. Kardashian and Travis Barker's journey to welcoming Rocky Thirteen has been a public one. The reality show The Kardashians revealed the couple's tribulations with in vitro fertilization and later triumph with natural conception. Kardashian also shared in September that she had "urgent fetal surgery," thanking the physicians who saved her baby's life.

The couple's choice of the name Rocky Thirteen Barker has gained a lot of attention and speculation. The People magazine reported the significance of the name, citing Barker's previous suggestion about the name "Rocky 13" in a chat with his daughter Alabama in a GOAT Talk interview with Complex. The magazine adds that Rocky Thirteen is the Kardashian family's thirteenth grandchild.

