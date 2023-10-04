Vivek Ramaswamy took center stage during the most recent GOP primary discussion, making it abundantly obvious that he cannot be disregarded. Ramaswamy's campaign claims it raised more than $1 million the day after the debate. In a short amount of time, the youngest political candidate has made promising progress.

He is currently trailing in the third place after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump in the polls for the Republican presidential nomination. As the first millennial Republican candidate, he has collected roughly $1 billion throughout his career and is funding his own campaign. However, as per Politico, he is about to make an important policy announcement, one that would raise the voting age, which both his team and, especially, Gen Z, have despised.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy Emerges as a Leading Contender in 2024, Check Out What Makes Him Tick

“There needs to be some civic experience you need to have gone through to actually vote,” Ramaswamy said. “That experience could be living seven years as an adult and voting at age 25. That experience could be direct service to the country or some first responder service,” or, he added, passing a civics test. “Most of the team has not been for this,” a campaign aide who was given anonymity to disclose private discussions had stated while addressing the above statement. Only by amending the constitution could such a reform be put into effect. Those who support voting rights and Democrats are likely to criticize the proposal right away if it is taken seriously. Democrats' chances of winning elections would be significantly harmed by it because Generation Z voters have a clear leftward bias. In this last election, 63 percent of voters aged 18 to 24 indicated that they had voted Democratic.

As per Teen Vogue, when it comes to considering the interests of Generation Z, the presumptive nominee for president is a poor choice. As per Politico, his comments about 'climate change' were derided by former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who compared the entrepreneur to ChatGPT and former President Barack Obama, and booed by the young audience.

Also Read: Apoorva Ramaswamy Says, Husband Vivek Ramaswamy Considers Himself a 'Conspiracy Realist'

“I’m the only candidate on stage who isn’t bought and paid for, so I can say this — the climate change agenda is a hoax." “And so the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change,” Ramaswamy had stated during the first Republican debate.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Mario Tama

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy's Wife Says He Was 'Bummed' When Asked By Eminem To Not Rap 'Lose Yourself'

The established entrepreneur's 10-point "campaign commandments" manifesto, which serves as his platform, is out of step with Gen Z. According to his manifesto, he firmly believes that there are only two genders and extols the nuclear family as the "greatest form of governance known to mankind." He also wants to abolish the Department of Education, which advocates for equal access and readiness in education.

As per Fox News, Ramaswamy also said the country was in "the middle of a national identity crisis" where traditional ideals of "Faith, patriotism, hard work and family… have disappeared only to be replaced by new secular religions in American life [such as] wokeism, transgenderism, climate-ism, chauvinism, globalism, depression, anxiety, fentanyl, [and] suicide." "These are symptoms of a deeper void of purpose and meaning in our country," he added.

More from Inquisitr

Vivek Ramaswamy Says He'll Deport American-Born Children of Undocumented Immigrants

Vivek Ramaswamy’s Silicon Valley Fundraiser Tickets To Cost Nearly $50,000