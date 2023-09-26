The View took an unexpected turn during a recent episode when co-host Sara Haines showcased her comedic skills with a humorous and unexpected impression, leaving her fellow panelists in shock and laughter. The amusing moment occurred during a discussion about the new reality series Naked Attraction, which was recently added to Max's streaming service.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bennett Raglin

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-host Urges Joe Biden to ‘Learn’ From Bad Polling and Avoid Taking Voters for ‘Granted'

The show, originally from the UK, is a controversial dating game that takes a unique approach, starting where many dates end—naked. Whoopi Goldberg, The View's moderator, didn't seem particularly impressed with the concept, describing it as a show where contestants select their dates based on their naked bodies.

As per NY Post, each episode of Naked Attraction features a 'chooser' who picks from six potential mates while they stand on stage, gradually revealing their bodies one part at a time until only their face remains concealed. When only two potential matches are left, the chooser also disrobes before the final pair embarks on a clothed date.

During the discussion, co-host Ana Navarro humorously suggested that the show should be called Naked and Well-Lit instead of Naked and Well-Hung. Sara Haines joined the conversation, sharing that she wouldn't have the courage to participate in such a show. She mentioned her lack of confidence when naked and jokingly referred to her 'body dysmorphic disorder.'

Also Read: The View’s Sunny Hostin Shares Her Son Gabriel Was Sent to ER After a Serious Accident

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

However, it was her unexpected impression that stole the show. While discussing body confidence, Haines playfully imitated a limp penis by closing one eye and bending her body, adding, "And I would say the vagina is barely above that." Haines didn't attempt to 'imitate' a vagina, but the unexpected impression left her co-hosts in fits of laughter.

Also Read: Sunny Hostin Condemns Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Custody Battle Over Children

Sunny Hostin chimed in, admitting that she had binge-watched the show with her husband and disagreed with Haines, mentioning that she had seen 'some pretty penises' on the series. Sara Haines' humorous interjection lightened the atmosphere on The View and added a touch of comedic relief to the discussion about the controversial dating show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Haines (@sarahaines)

While the conversation began with a discussion about a unique dating show, it took an unexpected turn thanks to Sara Haines' comedic talent on The View. Meanwhile, Haines recently posted on her Instagram about her nephew's wedding, a snippet from the show. The video was captioned, "The biggest of heartfelt congratulations to one of my favorite humans❤️…to the boy (now man) who made me an Aunt. Congratulations to my adorable nephew Austin George and his beautiful wife Samantha. What a joyful, heart-filling, love-affirming wedding." She continued, "I was honored to witness all of it. I love you both!!!"

Recently, a new episode didn't feature Haines, who was seemingly replaced by another member of the cast, Ana Navarro. On the day that left the fans missing her, she eventually made her comeback in the next segment. Hence, her comedic interpretation of the new reality dating series was well recivied by most people.

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’s Co-host Joy Behar Surprises Guest Michael Symon With On-Air Shirtless Request

Joy Behar Confesses She Doesn’t Know Who Sophie Turner Is After Discussing Her Divorce Controversy