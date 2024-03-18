Here's Why Republican Who Always Voted Red Says Jan 6 Drove Him Away: ‘Trump’s Gonna Be a Dictator'

An individual who previouly supported former president Donald Trump back in 2016 vowed to never do so again, denouncing the 2024 GOP nominee in a recent video.

Illinois resident Darin, a former Trump supporter, denounced Trump in a video posted by political action group Republican Voters Against Trump, per Raw Story. Recently, the organization unveiled a $50 million ad campaign aimed at explaining to the greater Republican base the specific issues that the Trump-supporting MAGA camp has. The campaign will be focused on showcasing the voices of former Trump voters, and why they shifted.

“I voted Republican straight across the board my entire life until I saw Trump and his role on January 6,” Darin says in the new video. “I can’t support a person like that.” Darin continues, saying he doesn't think Trump is going to be a "dictator" for just "day one". Darin slammed Trump, saying, "If he's going to be a dictator for one day, he's going to be a dictator, period."

Darin initially wanted an "outsider," which is why he voted for Trump. "I wanted someone who could come in and hold people accountable, and not buy into the status quo," he added, further pointing to Jan. 6. "He's the one who drove action towards the Capitol. He drew his followers in to fight against what was a valid and legal election," Darin said.

"That, to me, is a dereliction of duty," he said, explaining what drove him away from voting for Trump. "His job as the President of the United States is to defend our Constitution and our democracy, and he is the one single person today that has the highest likelihood of ending our democracy."

Republican Voters Against Trump published 100 videos this week in which anti-Trump Republicans discussed their reasons for dropping their support for the president. In a news statement on March 12, Sarah Longwell, president of the Republican Accountability PAC, which is spearheading the campaign, outlined the reasoning behind the move, The Guardian reported.

Every single time Trump glorifies the worst attack our Capitol in history we must just keep this circulating the truth.



January 6th tally so far-

No. Charged federal: 1,333

No. Have pleaded guilty: 789

No. Sentenced: 821



We will NEVER FORGET!



pic.twitter.com/bXLwmFUFKd — Skyleigh Heinen-Uhrich (@Sky_Lee_1) March 17, 2024

“Traditional Republican voters who have long supported the party but have concerns about Donald Trump proved decisive in the 2020 election. By targeting these voters and reaching them with credible messengers, the campaign will establish a permission structure for them to withhold their support from Trump again,” she said. “This will help re-create the anti-Trump coalition that made the margin of victory in 2020 and holds the key to 2024.”

Up to 30% of Republican voters, or over 11 million registered Republicans nationally, according to Reed Galen, co-founder of the Lincoln Project dislike Trump. Galen says his organization will focus on these voters, spending $50 million on a pro-Biden and anti-Trump campaign that will be concentrated in the battleground states of Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, from now until the general election in November. The topics of these ad campaigns will include abortion rights, and Trump's damage to American standing internationally.