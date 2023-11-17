Here's Why Kourtney Kardashian Said 'Meanest Things' to Sister Kim Kardashian

There has been sibling rivalry between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ever since they were little children, and Thursday's episode of The Kardashians included a double confession from both siblings. Kourtney admitted in the recent episode that she used to say "the meanest things". As reported by Mirror, Kim presented her sister Kourtney with a birthday card that read, "I'm proud to call you my sister hopefully it makes up for all the other things I've called you."

Kourtney started by confessing, "We all used to say the meanest things. I used to have no feelings. All I would say is like, 'You're so f***ing celulitey'." Kim further admitted, "Like in high school, she would be like, 'Eww, my sister has big saggy t**s, you would hate her'. And guys at school or at a party and I would literally walk away crying." Kourtney then apologized to Kim, "Well, I'm sorry for the past." Despite their public feud, which was featured on their Hulu reality programme, Kourtney maintains that she and her sister have always argued and that their fights are just part of the "joys of sisterhood."

Their rocky relationship has been shown on Keeping Up with the Kardashians ever since its premiere in 2007. Season four of The Kardashians brings back the focus on Kourtney and Kim's tense relationship from the first season. Recently, in season three of The Kardashians, a teary-eyed Kourtney revealed her broken feelings to Kendall Jenner as she accused Kim of stealing her idea. Kourtney claimed she believes Kim's "business deal" was purposeful and that Kim doesn't care about how it makes her feel.

As reported by People, Kourtney said, "There's an abundance of opportunities. It’s not about business and there's so much, it takes precedence over hurting your sister. It’s legit copying my wedding. She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own and she doesn’t even see it, she sees it for the dollar signs. If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal, I think that's why it hurts my feelings because it was my actual wedding — the year your sister got married, you then made a deal to do this fashion show. Don’t do it the same year that comes out four months later. It's not like I did their campaign, and then she did the campaign right after."

Kim subsequently highlighted parallels between her 2014 wedding to Ye (then known as Kanye West) in her later confessions during the season. She said, "I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my fucking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time, but I am copying her Dolce Vita lifestyle?" In the same episode where Khloé told Kim that Kourtney was furious with her Dolce business endeavor, Kim fired back by stating her elder sister doesn't have friends.

