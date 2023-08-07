Here's Why Jimmy Fallon Was Once Told to Enter Russell Brand’s Dressing Room With Caution

Interviewers and talk show hosts must sometimes deal with challenging celebrities and awkward interviews. Before Russell Brand's appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, the host was instructed to enter the celebrity's changing room with caution.

Fallon brought up being cautioned before entering the Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor's room during one of their interviews together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You're a big - you're a studly guy, you're a manly man," Fallon pointed out. Fallon explained what happened that day, saying, "I got backstage, they said, 'Be careful, Russell's in his room, watching football, watching a match." At this point Brand interrupted the host with a grin, commenting, "Yeah, 'cause I'm tough!"

When told that Brand was watching a football game, the Saturday Night Live alum proceeded with caution into the comedian's room. When Fallon entered the door, he saw that Brand wasn't watching sports and was taken aback by what the actor was doing! Fallon discussed with him in the interview, exclaiming, "And I walk into the dressing room, I go, 'What's up Russell?', I walk in, and you guys...you and you're friends are watching Frozen!"

Fallon, grinning, continued, "And then I go, 'What!' What kind of match was that?" Brand responded, "Some of us believe in love!" Fallon responded, laughing, "Alright, alright, I get that." When Fallon inquired, "Did your team win?" Brand replied, "England had triumphed over Scotland." Brand went on to say that he was "pumped" and that he "felt like he could indulge in an act of hooliganism."

Then, with excitement, he exclaimed to the host how much he had loved the Disney movie's end, per The Things. "Also, the end of Frozen made me feel quite amped," and Fallon asked him not to reveal anything. "Don't spoil it. I haven't seen it."

Jimmy Fallon is one of several TV hosts known for cracking jokes with their star guests. Fallon, who is known for his celebrity impressions, has previously tried to impersonate Brand on one of the shows where he was not present. During the conversation, Brand challenged the host about his impersonation. Brand commented on how long they had known one other, saying, "We've known each other a long time Jimmy, and I think I've put more into our relationship than you have." To this, Fallon said, "Don't do this on-air, don't say this on air."

this got me crackin' up so hard! Jimmy Fallon as Russell Brand. #SNL pic.twitter.com/LKMVJinR — MB Villa (@mbvilla3) September 9, 2012

Brand then stopped the host, stating, "I think I love you more than you love me," which elicited a giggle from the presenter. After that, Brand questioned the host about his perceptions of him, stating, "You satirize me with hate crimes about the way I talk."

Brand chuckled and mocked Fallon's imitation, to which the host said, "That doesn't sound very different from your first voice, it's very similar." Fallon then did a Brand impression, to which Brand said, "Jimmy, do you know this is anti-bullying week?" And you've just destroyed me." However, as the actor and comedian told Fallon, it was all in good fun. "That's a bloody good impression, in a way, it's an honor to be humiliated by you."

Russell Brand's Epic Tangents Leave Jimmy Fallon Speechless During 'Word Sneak' http://t.co/cp5Qgps3Ga pic.twitter.com/lEczDgN2n6 — tvshows (@tvshows) November 20, 2014

