Here’s Why Jill Biden’s Ex-Husband Claims President Biden Has “Deeper Issues” in an ABC Sit-Down

Bill Stevenson, Jill Biden's ex-husband launches a fresh attack on POTUS Joe Biden's recent sit-down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos. According to the ex, the 46th president of the United States is suffering from more "deeper issues" than what seemingly appears to be worrying Americans ahead of the 2024 elections in November.

"I wish he would have the cognitive test," said Stevenson, who was married to Jill Biden from 1970 to 1975, on Saturday, July 6, 2024. "George asked him about three or four times. It's what the whole world is thinking about. I feel bad that this guy is someone who now can't decide in the middle of the night," as per the New York Post. "Watching…it was clear Joe Biden has deeper issues. He was very defensive."

In a rambling 22-minute interview, Biden didn't try hard enough to quell rumors about his cognitive decline. After his catastrophic debate against Republican rival Donald Trump, the 81-year-old lost people's confidence in his ability to serve the US for five more years, considering his age-related issues, including his party people who are demanding he step down from the race.

Instead, the Democrat gave multiple excuses to defend his poor performance during the debate held at CNN's Atlanta studio on June 27, 2024, like blaming the jet-setting across the Atlantic days before the debate which led to the exhaustion, the White House explanation of POTUS suffering from cold and accusing Trump's yelling that "distracted him."

Stevenson, who is a staunch Trump supporter, continued, "I actually hope Biden stays in the race and gets beaten by Trump. That would be best for the country. My life was better, the economy was better, everything was better under Trump."

Amid the noises amplifying for POTUS to withdraw his re-election bid, a former senior advisor to former president Barack Obama claims Biden is suffering from "denial," "delusion," and "defiance." David Axelrod, who worked for the 44th commander-in-chief and was the head strategist for his 2008 and 2012 presidential campaigns, criticized POTUS' attempt to win back the White House.

"After the debate, the already robust number of Americans who deem the president too old to serve another term went up to 74%," penned Axelrod in an opinion piece, as per OK! Magazine. "Only 42% said the same about Trump, 78, whose own terrible debate performance was eclipsed by Biden's meltdown.

He continued, "Just as distressing was Biden's stubborn denial of his public standing and position in a race that he has characterized as an existential battle for the survival of American democracy. Only 'the Lord Almighty' could persuade him to give up the race, the president said, as a growing chorus of Democrats, fearful of an electoral disaster, called for him to step aside. "Denial. Delusion. Defiance.'"

The president is rightfully proud of his record.

But he is dangerously out-of-touch with the concerns people have about his capacitiies moving forward and his standing in this race.

Four years ago at this time, he was 10 points ahead of Trump.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Axelrod echoed, "The president is rightfully proud of his record. But he is dangerously out of touch with the concerns people have about his capacities moving forward and his standing in this race. Four years ago at this time, he was 10 points ahead of Trump. Today, he is six points behind."