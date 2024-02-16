Here's Why Jennifer Lopez's Nannies Have Not Stuck Around Despite the Great Pay and Benefits

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2023. It has since been updated.

Jennifer Lopez is famous for her massive contributions to the entertainment industry. From being a singer to an actress, this multi-talented woman can do anything she sets her sights on. But, she's also a brilliant mother.

Since she often has a pretty packed schedule, Lopez sets aside as much time as possible for her children. But, when her children were much smaller, the actress relied upon a full-time nanny to manage work. However, there was a slight dilemma - even though the nannies were well-paid, they'd all run for the hills within days.

During the year 2008 when Lopez was married to her now ex-husband Marc Anthony, the couple had an uphill battle to get help to look after their adorable twins and were willing to more than fairly compensate them with a hefty sum of $2,350 per week.

But, efforts to do so proved futile, especially after how things with the first nanny went down. The National Enquirer labeled Lopez's hunt for one as a 'revolving door' - a carefully crafted analogy. As per their speculations, the actress supposedly overworked the caretakers of her children which eventually led to the taste being highly demanding.

An insider explained their perspective of Lopez's expectations from a nanny. And also emphasizes how people usually hire one caretaker per child "It is as if Jennifer expects one nanny to not only take care of both twins but to work 16-hour days, seven days a week!" claimed the insider. Additionally, he also mentioned that owing to being possibly overworked, the nannies are "running off the job".

As per Marca, the first-time Nanny that Lopez reportedly hired, worked only for a whole week and left the job shortly after. Information about the reason behind leaving remains concealed. Shortly after, the actress hired yet another one. Although the second nanny's work ethic, quality, and dedication were truly excellent, she too succumbed to the hectic and exhausting long hours put in.

"They hired a second nanny, who was wonderful with the twins, but she couldn't take working such long hours without a break" revealed a source. When yet another one bit the dust, the former couple, Lopez and Anthony were now desperate for help. "After that nanny resigned, the couple began desperately seeking nanny No. 3". Eventually, the couple did find someone reliable and flexible to take care of their twins, Emme and Max.

Much time has passed since then, her adorable twins recently turned 15 years old. Lopez dedicated a heartwarming post on account of their birthday. The montage featured several precious and cherished moments from the twin's life. From the time they were 'little coconuts' as the actress's caption mentions to their adulthood. The video captures some of the many little things in their lives, with their mother beaming with pride and affection in each still.