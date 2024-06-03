Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Hurriedly Canceled Her Tour Amid Split Rumors

Live Nation confirmed on May 31 that Jennifer Lopez would not be performing at This Is Me... Live as she is 'taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.' According to Page Six's sources, the singer is making this choice because of a delicate period in her personal life. Lopez also informed her followers on her OntheJLo website of the difficult choice she had to make and gave them an explanation.

Jennifer Lopez has canceled her “This Is Me … Live” summer tour, she announced. “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends,” Live Nation said, adding that tickets bought through Ticketmaster would be refunded automatically. pic.twitter.com/pwubjyWauq — BM Media (@ByteMagnet) May 31, 2024

She wrote on her site, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…" Reports indicate that concert ticket sales have been on the rise recently, with several regions achieving particularly strong results. These include Newark and Toronto, where 86% of tickets were sold, and Orlando, Miami, Rosemont, and Anaheim. Her last film, Atlas, was reportedly a smashing success for Netflix as per the source.

Following many changes and reductions to the tour—including the elimination of some dates and a rebranding as a greatest hits tour instead of one centered on her most recent album—the cancelation took place. The problem is that Lopez and Affleck's problems seem to be all over the entertainment press and tabloids. Despite the Thursday photo op, many sources spilled that the couple has been living apart in Los Angeles due to marital strife. While Affleck has been shooting The Accountant 2, she has been promoting Atlas and getting ready for the tour that was later canceled.

One insider recently opened up to Page Six, "If there was a way to divorce on grounds of temporary insanity, he would. He feels like the last two years was just a fever dream, and he’s come to his senses now and understands there is just no way this is going to work." Another insider spilled to InTouch, "It's over; they're headed for a divorce and for once [Ben's] not to blame. He's focusing on his work and kids now. They'll never stop loving each other, but she can't control him, and he can't change her. There's no way it could have lasted."

Even though she was one of the elite event's co-chairs for the 2024 Met Gala, the duo first prompted breakup rumors when she attended the gala alone earlier last month. Fans noticed that it had been almost a month since the Gigli co-stars were spotted together. Last week, Lopez and Affleck were seen at his daughter Seraphina's school play, which may have been in response to the headlines about their newfound relative anonymity. Despite this, fans are still worried about Bennifer's marriage, since Lopez "liked" an Instagram post concerning toxic relationships. According to the post, 'you cannot build a healthy relationship with somebody' who is lacking in emotional safety, 'doesn't respect your time,' and 'communication skills'.