Since Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes came out as a romantic couple, tabloids have been flooded with speculations about their past, present, and future. Recently, a news report suggested the 50-year-old reporter is expecting a baby with her partner. The latest episode of their podcast, Amy & T.J. Podcast, has some answers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Astrida Valigorsky

The couple set the record straight about a possible pregnancy on their podcast titled- A Year on the Rocks, which aired on January 11, 2024. They discussed participating in 'Dry January' and what it does to their social lives. The 20/20 co-anchor said, "Now that I'm participating in Dry January, it is a... part accountability."

For context, she explained that since it has been officially announced (on the podcast), she wouldn't be ordering a drink in a restaurant or a bar. Instead, she added, "But, also, I'm explaining because normally, if you're hanging out with me, I'm not going up to a restaurant or going up to a bar and ordering a club soda," reported The U.S. Sun.

She continued, "So sometimes it's like, 'Hey, here's why I'm ordering a club soda,' not that I owe anyone an explanation, but it sometimes requires an explanation if you know me and you're friends with me." In the following statement, she put the pregnancy rumors to rest, "I'm not pregnant, but that's kinda funny anyway because I'm fifty."

Her partner, Holmes, interjected, "Thank you for the clarity, though, that you're not pregnant." He jokingly taunted some nosy people in their lives or the media, "Some of us appreciate that information more than others." Meanwhile, Robach laughed and responded, "Oh my goodness."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Further in the episode, the couple discussed their wild drinking habits. The 46-year-old admitted previously that he was into eighteen drinks a day, while Robach said she'd go as far as thirty in a week. The couple also confessed that their alcohol consumption increased after being fired from GMA3 as a consequence of their affair news.

The TV personality explained, "I didn't have a job to go to, and I was away from a lot of friends and family. We were laying low. So what did I do? I drank a lot. A lot more than I ever have. I don't think I have ever gone a full year where I drink every single day, and that was 2023 for me."

The much-in-love couple's relationship hit the media in November 2022 after the duo was spotted getting cozy at a New York City bar. After their split from their partners, the two-faced cheating allegations, which they also clarified in their podcast.

During their January 9, 2024 episode, Holmes said, "When you have a new relationship, there are divorces, there are kids involved," reported E! News. "You're always trying to find the right balance between your kids and your partner and bringing everybody together," complimented Robach, "And you've been great."

Robach added, "Our daughters have known each other. My daughters babysat your daughter when she was little, and I know they communicated on her birthday as well, which was very sweet," adding, "It's just nice to see everything becoming normal and getting easier and effortless actually."

