Why Jennifer Aniston Made Brad Pitt Wait 9 Months Before They Slept Together

With their stunning looks and flourishing careers, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the quintessential Hollywood power couple. Their romance, which began in early 1998, seemed like a fairy tale. Set up on a date by their agents, Aniston and Pitt instantly felt a connection. As per Mirror, just five months into their whirlwind romance, Pitt proposed to Aniston, and they kept their engagement a secret, reveling in the private joy of their commitment. Yet, amid the excitement of their engagement, a surprising detail emerged— Aniston decided to make Pitt wait nine before they became intimate.

A source revealed that Aniston’s decision was driven by a fear that rushing into physical intimacy might jeopardize their budding relationship. A friend emphasized, “It was the wisest thing Jennifer could have done. Imagine telling Brad Pitt to wait for sex. It had never happened – at least not in his recent lifetime. He found her irresistible.” The couple eventually consummated their relationship during a romantic getaway in Acapulco, Mexico, on Valentine’s Day 1999, five months before their grand wedding.

Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt in London, 1999. pic.twitter.com/CPq9LENogP — DepressedBergman (@DannyDrinksWine) February 3, 2024

Pitt and Aniston’s chemistry was undeniable. In a 2001 interview, Pitt candidly revealed, “The bathroom was the first thing in the house I worked on at the time when Jen and I were really hooking up strong. Things are on your mind…and I guess I had a dirty mind at the time.” Aniston too once recalled their early days and remarked, "It was a little love nest. From the second date, we just huddled into this little house. We wound up sitting on the couch and ordering in, having steak and mashed potatoes. That's how it all began. It was one of those weird feelings where you just kind of know. You feel like you're hanging out with your buddy. There was something very familiar about it. This was just very much meant to be."

Despite their seemingly perfect relationship, the couple’s marriage ended in 2005 after Pitt fell for Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The news devastated fans, and Aniston herself admitted that the split was painful. She remarked, "I really do hope that someday we can be friends again. I will love [Pitt] for the rest of my life. He's a fantastic man. I don't regret any of it, and I'm not going to beat myself up about it.”

As per People, several years after the incident, friends of the former couple disclosed that they had reconnected and enjoyed several secret dates. A source shared, “I don’t think she’s ever really stopped loving him, even though he broke her heart when he left her for Angelina Jolie…It has taken a long time but she has forgiven him for everything – forgiveness has been a big part of them moving on.”

This article originally appeared 4 months ago.