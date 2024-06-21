Here's Why Former President Donald Trump Called the Recent Fox News Poll 'Trash'

Ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, Donald Trump is leaving no stone unturned to set foot back in the White House, whether it means by putting his rivals down or amplifying MAGA voices. Recently, the former president slammed a Fox News poll suggesting he's losing to his political rival Joe Biden. Furthermore, the Republican front-runner accused the news outlet of "unfairness."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

Several surveys have been conducted so far that indicated that in a hypothetical re-match between Biden and Trump, the latter was leading in most cases. However, the latest Fox poll revealed that after his Manhattan Hush Money conviction last month, his popularity has dropped among registered voters, with a difference of 2 points between the two presidential candidates.

50 percent of respondents said they'd vote for the 81-year-old Democrat in November, meanwhile, 48 percent said they'd back the Republican front-runner in the poll published on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. This indicates a 3-point improvement for Biden who was behind his presidential opponent who was leading by 1-point last month.

The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe. I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground… pic.twitter.com/UK4gnv5sNO — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 20, 2024

Predictably, the former president lashed out at the Fox News poll, accusing them of always treating him "unfairly" on his preferred social platform Truth Social. He wrote, "The latest Fox News poll is TRASH! They used a biased, Democrat-leaning sample of voters, polling more Biden 2020 voters than Trump 2020 voters to skew the results in favor of Crooked Joe."

He continued, "I am leading BIG in virtually every other poll, including in all of the key battleground states, like Wisconsin, where I just held a massive rally, and Pennsylvania, where I will be on Saturday. Fox News polls have never treated me, or MAGA, fairly! Don't worry, we will WIN!!! Fox News should get rid of Paul Ryan, and get a new Pollster, but they won't…"

Trump has been bragging for many months that he is way ahead in the polls, he quotes them frequently. As soon as Biden takes the lead, those very same polls will become "FAKE POLLS." — Dexter Wright (@Dexter__Wright) June 20, 2024

Wednesday's poll showed Biden receiving 50 percent support for the first time this election cycle and the first time leading Trump since October 2023. Also, the poll is an indication of how the 78-year-old's Hush Money verdict impacted people's perspectives. Republican pollster Daron Shaw, who conducted the survey, said, "The underlying demographic tendencies that have defined the race remain in place," per The Hill.

Shaw added, "Biden has improved slightly with women and seniors, which keeps him afloat despite significant reductions from 2020 in support from younger voters and African Americans." Among other factors, respondents who participated in the poll, said they are more than happy with the US economy, the highest marks of Biden's presidency.

Folks, today is a good day for our economy.



We learned the economy created 339,000 jobs last month – bringing us to over 13 million jobs since I took office.



That's more jobs in 28 months than any President has created in a four-year term.



The Biden economic plan is working. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 2, 2023

The Fox News poll surveyed about 1,100 registered voters nationwide, with a margin error of about 3 percent. Despite people's support for Biden's economic achievements, a 56 percent majority of respondents still disapproved of the American economy. The poll also found that overall Biden has 45 percent job approval.

Donald Trump Truth Social 04:12 PM EST 06/20/24 pic.twitter.com/vGMoEGOYEZ — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 20, 2024

The top two defining factors for Americans right now are the economy and democracy, then stability and normalcy, followed by immigration and health care. Meanwhile, the other half say abortion and guns will govern their votes while closer to one-third feel strongly about standing up to elite interests, climate change, and the Middle-Eastern conflict.