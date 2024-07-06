Here's Why Fans Are Enraged Over Beyonce's New Wax Statue in Paris: "Fire Whoever Did This"

A new wax sculpture of pop star Beyonce received flak from fans, who couldn't recognize it as her. The gorgeous wax figure unveiled on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at the Musee Grevin in Paris, France, was meant to look like "Queen-Bey" but, unfortunately, it failed to impress people online who have been complaining of the poor craftsmanship, with some more enraged fans asking the artist to be "fired" from the job.

A fan on X, formerly Twitter, @kaliuched, claimed, "That's not Beyoncé; that's Bernice." Another fan, @lltoowelltv, echoed, "Ms. Bernice Castro." This fan, @hehixalo, was shocked, "Haha, oh girl, you're absolutely right! That's definitely Bernice, not Beyoncé! I mean, I love Queen Bey just as much as the next person, but even I know that's not her. Can't believe."

New wax figure of Beyoncé at the Grévin Museum in Paris. pic.twitter.com/kbTpU0VRLT — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 4, 2024

More voices were critical of the failed attempt at creating a wax replica of the Halo singer like @_positions__ who was utterly disappointed and wrote, "That's not Beyonce at all, I'm crying." @lltoowelltv questioned the "white" skin tone of Beyonce's statue, "Why is she whiter than Taylor Swift?" @illicitveniceb criticized all the wax figures of celebrities in general, "I hate these wax figures they're always so weird."@summerjoy247 quipped, "Yeah there's one in Hollywood of the rock with a cardigan on."

It's kinda giving Mariah circa 97 in her Butterfly era. pic.twitter.com/fO4z29vdhx — Grace🇺🇸 (@grace_hackney) July 4, 2024

@QUEENP0P was angrier than the rest, "Fire whoever did this one and Hire whoever did the millie bobby brown one." @KittyLandz agreed, "They need to be stopped." @HenriettaSnacks suggested, "At this point, she needs to issue a cease on all wax figure makers! Just call it." @Justhugee observed and pointed out, "Lips too thin, eyes too small, cheekbones aren't prominent. She looks Dominican!"

Previously, another figurine of Beyonce was unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Blackpool, England in February 2024 and that too received backlash from fans. The sculpture donned an outfit Queen Bey once wore- a sparkling bodysuit with her signature caramel curls and smokey eye makeup. However, some fans compared the figure with Leah Remini.

I am screaming! And loving all the tweets!



This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé! https://t.co/d8qVR90tcQ — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) February 8, 2024

However, Remini was more ecstatic than offended by her comparison to the megastar. The 53-year-old gushed on X, "I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé."

Theory: Beyoncé wax figure makers have never seen Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/bZ2PWCUzUs — Michelle Lee (@heymichellelee) July 19, 2017

But, the criticism prompted Madame Tussauds to release an official statement in their defense. "Our talented team of sculptors takes every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted," as per E! News. However, only a few days later, the wax museum took down the 42-year-old singer's statue for a makeover.

Madame Tussauds told The New York Times back in 2017 regarding another wax figure of Beyonce, "We love, respect, and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display."

Beyonce's wax figure at @MadameTussauds looks like Kate Gosselin from 'Kate Plus 8' wearing a purple ensemble. Um, can we get a re-do? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GmW7ysBWsE — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) July 19, 2017