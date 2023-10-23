The bitter legal battle between actress Leah Remini and the Church of Scientology continues escalating, with new court filings exposing the church's defense strategy, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com. Remini sued the controversial church over allegations of a harassment campaign spanning years after she spoke out against Scientology, of which she had been a member since 1979 before leaving in 2013. In response, a lawyer for Scientology outlined the church's plan to fight back against Remini's claims and accusations.

Since departing Scientology in 2013, Leah Remini has become a vocal critic of the controversial church. She has leveled accusations of horrible treatment toward members, including them being forced to sign absurd billion-year contracts to prove their devotion, as per HuffPost. Remini also spoke out against the secretive Sea Organization and, most shockingly, filed a missing person's report regarding Shelly Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who had not been seen publicly for years, as reported by TMZ. The LAPD investigated Remini's missing person report but ultimately determined Shelly was fine despite no public sightings. Scientology staunchly denied all of Remini's allegations, accusing the actress of fabricating attacks on the church to garner attention and remain relevant in the public eye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leah Remini (@leahremini)

Leah Remini alleges in her high-profile lawsuit that she became the target of retaliation and harassment by the Church of Scientology and its agents after releasing a book and television show speaking out against the church. "For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated, and moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation," the lawsuit stated as per PEOPLE Magazine.

I've posted hidden camera footage from inside a secret Scientology meeting where Sea Org members learn how to extract money from Scientologists who don't have it to give.



Sick.



Watch Here: https://t.co/XOIcqlw2Zr pic.twitter.com/64pRQsMYOs — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) October 15, 2023

Recently, just weeks after filing her harassment lawsuit, Leah Remini pleaded for a court injunction to stop Scientology from 'harassing or attacking' her family, citing incidents like hacking and vandalism. In response, Scientology's lawyer revealed the church's position in this matter: "This case concerns a more than decade-long campaign by [Leah] against her former church, the Church of Scientology." The lawyers argued Remini had 'made a lucrative career spewing hate and inspiring violence against the Church of Scientology, its parishioners, and the ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion,' especially when she called the church 'pure f------ evil' and hurled other insults. Scientology maintained it has lawfully responded to her 'slander' in public forums, insisting its statements are protected speech, as reported by News Break.

Leah Remini's lawsuit accuses the Church of Scientology of creating websites posting defamatory videos about her, but Scientology contends the videos simply showcase interviews with Remini's former associates sharing their 'negative experiences with' the actress, such as allegations that she 'is [an] abusive employer, is a racist and reneges on promises to pay for cancer treatments,' portraying Remini in a negative light by allowing her past colleagues to voice harsh critiques and accusations against her character and conduct. Leah's motion seeking an injunction against the church remains pending. The court has not yet issued a decision on whether to grant the requested injunction.

