Here's Why Everyone is Talking About Taylor Swift Going Up Against Kim Kardashian in WWE

The long-standing feud between pop icon Taylor Swift and reality TV star Kim Kardashian has taken a new turn. Wrestling fans and celebrity watchers alike are buzzing about a hypothetical WWE showdown between these two entertainment powerhouses. It all started when WWE superstar CM Punk shared his thoughts on this fantasy booking during an interview with 1035 KISSFM. The hosts posed a question that caught everyone's attention: who would win in a WWE match between Swift and Kardashian?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Larry Busacca

A real WWE match between these two is highly unlikely, but Punk didn't hesitate and said without waiting, "Taylor Swift. Yeah, 100%. Big babyface win there," he declared confidently. "Huge. Clean as a sheet in the middle of the ring. Anything else doesn't work for me, brother."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ringside News (@ringsidenewscom)

This imaginary matchup has reignited interest in the ongoing rivalry between Swift and Kardashian, and it is not the first time Swift's name has been linked to the wrestling world. Wrestler Claudio Castagnoli expressed excitement about sharing the same venue as the pop superstar ahead of AEW All In London at Wembley Stadium. He joked about hoping for a collaboration with her, as per Marca.

Taylor Swift definitely has height to her advantage and is in excellent physical shape Kim Kardashian would do a great job hyping up the match while Taylor Swift would be smart enough to get the right training being her boyfriend is an avid WWE fan I would choose Taylor Swift… — Joseph “The Demon “Albanese (@DemonEvilMuscle) October 4, 2024

The most recent feud between Kardashian and Swift erupted with the release of Swift's latest album, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. One song caught the attention of fans and critics alike. Titled thanK you aIMee, it's widely believed to be a not-so-subtle dig at Kardashian. The capitalized letters in the title spell out 'KIM.'

The lyrics also contain thinly veiled references to their past conflicts. "Screamed '[eff] you, aIMee' to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'," Swift sings, with the stylized capitalization emphasizing the purportedly hidden message. The song also mentions a 'bronze spray-tanned statue' and includes the line, "And so I changed your name, and any real defining clues."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sloan Hooks (@sloanhooks)

The Swift-Kardashian feud dates back to 2016. Kardashian's then-husband, Kanye West, released a song called Famous with controversial lyrics about Swift. The situation escalated when Kardashian released a video of a phone call between West and Swift, which falsely showed Swift approving the lyrics for the song. Swift maintained that she never approved of the specific line that called her a 'b-tch.' This incident led to Kardashian famously tweeting snake emojis in reference to Swift. Swift subsequently embraced the snake imagery in her Reputation era.

In 2019, Swift opened up about the impact of the feud in an interview. She described it as 'mass public shaming' that left her feeling isolated. She said, "When you say someone is canceled, it's not a TV show. It's a human being. You're sending mass amounts of messaging to this person to either shut up, disappear, or it could also be perceived as, 'Kill yourself,'" as per Vogue.