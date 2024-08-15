Trump Gave a Very Vulgar Answer When Asked If He'd Stay With Melania After Hypothetical Disfigurement

Donald Trump has been labeled as sexist and misogynistic by his critics because the Republican nominee has been insensitive in his language when addressing women, a recurring issue that has hurt his presidential campaign. Although he's long debated that he's 'respectful' of females, the words he uttered tell a different story. Unfortunately, the politician didn't spare his wife Melania Trump either.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Wong

In a 2005 interview with Howard Stern's radio show, the conversation pivoted to the former Slovenian model whom Trump married in 2005. The host asked the now-78-year-old if he'd still love Melania had she (God forbid) succumbed to a horrible car accident and disfigured her body. Predictably, Trump's response to the hypothetical question was offensive to good taste and morals. He crudely replied, "How do the breasts look?"

To this, Stern said in the scenario, the chest hasn't been injured. Trump quickly responded, "Okay, well that's important," and added that he'd 'stay with her [Melania] 100 percent.' The notorious ex-president has been brazenly describing women's physical parts, not to forget his infamous Access Hollywood tape, for several decades now, as per various reports. His language has undoubtedly been a subject of media scrutiny, which began from his days as a TV celebrity on The Apprentice to becoming the president of the United States.

Trump's controversial track record hasn't been restricted to his 'locker room talks.' For instance, in another interview from 2003 with Stern, Trump had an opinion on songstress Jennifer Lopez's buttocks. During the conversation, he bragged about his talent for estimating women's sizes and weight when the host asked the real estate mogul to name 'three hottest chicks' he's seen in his lifetime.

Newly released video shows Donald Trump seeming to stand by the infamous Access Hollywood tape.



Lawyer: “It’s true with stars that they can grab women by the pussy?”



Trump: “If you look over the last million years ... that’s been largely true. Unfortunately or fortunately.” pic.twitter.com/JQISnZ7N6A — The Recount (@therecount) May 5, 2023

Trump quickly dropped JLo from the list because he thought her 'a** was too fat.' Trump further explained, "You know, I really like J. Lo, but that ass is…" Trump then gave three names he deemed fit perfectly well in his idea of a hot girl: Keira Knightley, Paris Hilton, and his daughter Ivanka Trump. The Republican politician also noted that he's seen Hilton's 2003 sex tape, as per Mother Jones.

According to Prof LaFrance, a psychology expert, when comments about women go into the realm of insult, it causes irreparable damage, "It sets up an atmosphere in which all women are targeted, not just the one person who was a target [of the sexist comment] - that's what's particularly damaging." Concerning Trump's remarks about his female opponents, Prof LaFrance said he does that to bring them down and imply that their worth is no less than a sexual object. "Comments about a woman not being strong, a notion that she's frail or weak - those appear to be much milder in comparison to talking about her pussy, but they have as damaging, if not more damaging effects on women," as per BBC.

The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 26, 2016

Meanwhile, the convicted felon, accused of sexual misconduct, insisted in a tweet from March 2016, "The media is so after me on women Wow, this is a tough business. Nobody has more respect for women than Donald Trump!"