Here’s Why Drew Barrymore Awkwardly Sits So Close to Her Talk Show Guests

Drew Barrymore is popular for her warmth, charm, and undeniable amicable nature, which have all contributed to her success as a talk show host. However, one particular habit has ignited a mix of amusement and discomfort among viewers; her tendency to sit unusually close to her guests. This intriguing act has not gone unnoticed, and Barrymore has finally addressed the buzz surrounding it. She remarked, “I’ll try to practice physical distance, which is not my strong point.” As the host of The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore’s enthusiastic approach to interviews often includes more than just asking questions. She’s been notoriously famous for reaching out, holding hands, and even leaning in a little too closely, much to the surprise of some of her celebrity guests.

As per the New York Post, in a candid conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore opened up about the social media backlash she’s faced due to her alleged ‘touchy’ nature. This acknowledgment comes as her show was renewed for Seasons 6 and 7, a milestone she doesn’t take lightly. Reflecting on her experience during the pandemic, Barrymore explained, “Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself! I like to be around people!” However, she now understands that her approach might not be everyone’s cup of tea.

Drew Barrymore has said she will do her best to respect the personal space of the guests on her talk show after copping flack for her intimate interviewing style. pic.twitter.com/Qnp7ObWfeA — The Project (@theprojecttv) August 26, 2024

“I’m sorry to those people!” she said, referring to guests who may have felt uncomfortable with her touchy-feely demeanor. Barrymore’s desire to spread joy and create a feel-good atmosphere is the core principle of her show. She remarked, “I think that first of all we’re always gonna be big on joy and laughter and feeling good, and that was something I always wanted to do, but I never thought we would launch in a pandemic, and trying to lean into the joy and the feel good and the comedy at that time was real weird and wacky,” as reported by Page Six.

She emphasized that her intention has always been to foster a sense of community and shared experience, something she has cherished since her days as a child actress in E.T. She recalled, “Ever since I did E.T., I was convinced that people want a collective experience. They want community. They want to watch something and experience something together. And that really hit me; seeing all those lines around the corner, and people coming out of the theater, laughing and crying.”

Despite the criticism, Barrymore remains committed to her show’s philosophy of positivity and growth. She noted, “I am so into working on myself as a person that I think that’s always gonna be a big part of the show: ‘How do we live a life? How do we thrive and not just survive?’ I love listening to people. I love learning from people. I’m a student. I will never not be a student.”