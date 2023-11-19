Here's Why Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Have a Fued Running On For Years

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears have shared a rocky relationship for a while now, the feuding sisters have not met eye-to-eye for years. In her well-received biography The Woman in Me, the Toxic hitmaker candidly discussed her tumultuous connection with her younger sibling. It has been reported that Lynn is all set to star in I'm A Celebrity, a reality show, and disclose some of their worst-kept secrets.

The once close sisters grew apart when rumors circulated that the Zoey 101 actress wanted greater control over Britney's money during her conservatorship. The situation worsened when the Circus songstress was admitted to the hospital in 2008 due to mental illness. Although it was only supposed to be in place for a few days, the conservatorship ended up remaining until November 2021.

As per The US Sun, following the hearing, Jamie declared she was "proud" of her elder sister for "using her voice" and went on to say she was getting death threats for her support of the singer. She uploaded a social media story claiming she wasn't paid by her sister in an effort to disassociate herself from the contentious conservatorship. Less than a day after Britney was given the freedom to select her own attorney to challenge the conservatorship, she demanded a "final end to this bulls**t."

The conflict worsened when Britney began criticizing her sister in public: “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed My songs to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!!” She was alluding to Jamie Lynn's performance of a selection of the Criminal Singer's classics at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. In July 2021 it was reported that Britney had paid for a $1 million Florida property that Jamie Lynn frequently used, even though the younger sister insisted she had never taken a dime from it. Jamie Lynn refuted the accusation and stated that she would have rather vacationed in The Ritz Carlton.

Britney had stopped following her sister on social media by January 2022, and the younger sibling had opened up about their "confusing" relationship. “I did take the steps to help, but how many times can I take the steps without, you know — she has to walk through the door,” Jamie Lynn said on Good Morning America. “There was a time when my sister asked me on her trust and will if I would be the person who was sure that her boys got what she needed.” Britney responded by saying her little sister "never had to work for anything" that "everything was always given to her," and that she was trying to use their relationship to sell her autobiography. “It’s becoming exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media,” Jamie Lynn Spears wrote back then. “I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself.”

Jamie Lynn continued to market her book, while Britney continued to call her sister "f***ing hateful" and expressed her desire to hit both her and her mother. The stars' rivalry persisted. Last December the sisters seemed to have reconciled briefly when Britney highly praised her little sister's success on her own birthday. She wrote: “It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show!!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it, My baby sister !!! I love you !!!” The Everytime songstress had some encouraging words for her little sister in her memoir. She wrote: "My heart goes out to her for all those reasons. She will always be my sister, and I love her and her beautiful family. I wish the absolute best for them. Even though everything seems calm between the two Spears siblings things might take an ugly turn once Lynn makes her appearance on I'm A Celebrity.

