Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney-Schwartz have encountered significant setbacks in the launch of their highly anticipated new business venture. Despite investing a substantial amount of money, reportedly close to $1 million, into their Parisian-inspired cafe, the official opening has been unexpectedly "put on hold," according to sources reported by The U.S. Sun.

The reality TV stars leased the space, initially described as a "dump" by insiders, for their new business. The monthly rent alone is reportedly nearly $8,000. Much of their investment went into hiring Emmy-winning designer Jon Hutman, known for his work on Nancy Meyers' movies, to create an aesthetically pleasing interior that reflects the romanticized lunch atmosphere seen in rom-com. Maloney-Schwartz shared on a podcast her vision for the cafe, expressing a desire to "live in a Nancy Meyers movie." However, despite their efforts, complications arose during the remodeling process.

The need for a complete replacement of the flooring prompted the removal of improperly installed furnishings and refrigeration, creating unforeseen complications that necessitated the redoing of substantial portions of the build-out. Characterizing the situation as both challenging and chaotic, the insider underscored the persistent challenges in managing interactions with city officials and an overarching sense of misfortune associated with the business location. The U.S. Sun reached out to representatives for Madix and Maloney-Schwartz for comment, but as of now, there has been no response.

While Madix is preparing for her role as Roxie Hart in Broadway's Chicago, Maloney and the remaining staff, currently limited in number, await approval for a new storefront. The initial exterior, featuring a "Something About Her" sign, a yellow and white awning, and a square-shaped patio for outdoor dining, has reportedly undergone significant changes due to permit law alterations. As enthusiasts eagerly anticipate additional updates, these reality stars grapple with the intricacies of transforming their vision into a tangible reality, addressing setbacks, and steering their entrepreneurial venture through uncharted territory.

Recently, in a heartening demonstration of unity, former adversaries Madix and Raquel Leviss have set aside past differences to join forces in supporting their friend Jesse Montana. Montana, a familiar face on Bravo's reality show Vanderpump Rules, recently experienced a medical crisis involving multiple seizures and the discovery of a brain tumor.

According to Radar Online reports, Madix generously donated an impressive $9,000 to Montana's cause, while Leviss, extending her support, contributed $500. The spirit of benevolence extends beyond Madix and Leviss, as the broader Vanderpump Rules community has rallied around Montana during this challenging time. A GoFundMe campaign, initiated to alleviate the financial strain of his medical bills, has garnered significant contributions, approaching its $100,000 goal. Demonstrating remarkable generosity, an anonymous donor made a substantial contribution of $20,000 towards the cause, further emphasizing the profound support coming from the reality show cast.

