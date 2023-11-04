Here's Why An Allegedly 'Outraged' Pete Davidson Yelled at a Fan During The Filming of His Gig

Pete Davidson, the renowned Saturday Night Live star and stand-up comedian, recently made headlines for enforcing a strict "no-phone" policy and taking swift action against a fan who violated it during his comedy show at City Winery in New York City.

Pete was in the middle of his stand-up set at City Winery on Thursday, November 2, when he noticed a fan in the audience using a mobile phone to record the performance. While interruptions during live shows are common, Pete was outraged by this violation of the venue's 'no-phone' policy. According to an eyewitness, he interrupted his set to confront an audience member, saying, "F**k you." The City Winery representative later clarified that the phone was used by a fan, not a venue employee, during the show, per US Weekly.

Pete was unapologetic in his reaction to the disruption. He immediately directed his security guard to accompany the audience member out of the building. Pete made the claim, "I pay $10,000 to lock up your phones," indicating that he takes his 'no-phone' policy seriously. The incident was not addressed further during the rest of Pete's performance, and he went on with his set as planned.

The City Winery representative confirmed that once the audience member was removed from the event space, all content recorded by them was erased. The venue staff expressed their displeasure with the disruption, emphasizing their commitment to providing a positive environment for both performers and attendees.

Pete's strict 'no-phone' policy is far from unique. Many comedians, especially those who perform in intimate settings, follow similar rules to provide an uninterrupted and focused audience experience. Yondr pouches, which temporarily restrict phone access, have become commonplace in such settings, per Page Six. This method prevents audience members from recording or sharing copyrighted material without permission, preserving the comedian's performance.

Pete's set at City Winery covered a wide range of personal topics, from his struggles with addiction to his amusing attempts to match his mother, Amy Davidson, with a suitable suitor. He also made light of his car accident earlier this year and his subsequent efforts to gain "good press" in the aftermath.

In March, Davidson's car accident in a Beverly Hills neighborhood made headlines. He and his then-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, collided with a house. The couple's relationship eventually ended. Although no serious injuries were reported, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office described the incident as reckless driving.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office told US Weekly in a statement concerning the accident. “We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences. In 2022, traffic fatalities in Los Angeles have reached the highest levels seen in 20 years.”

