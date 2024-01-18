Here's Why a 'Scared' Hailey Bieber 'Cried All the Time' About Having Kids With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber may love Justin Bieber a whole lot, but having kids? Well, that's debatable. In an interview with The Sunday Times, the Rhode founder opened up about starting a family with her husband and the added pressure that it brings. She admitted that she loves kids but is scared to take the "next step."

Although while laughing during the interview, the 27-year-old said, "I literally cry about this all the time," per PEOPLE. "I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

The young couple faced constant scrutiny about their relationship, mainly from the paparazzi and the Canadian singer's ex-Selena Gomez's fans, 'Selenators.' People still call out the Yummy singer for allegedly cheating on Gomez with the model. Meanwhile, his wife, Hailey, faces backlash for ruining the exe's love story.

Amid all the hate they receive regularly, the better half of Bieber is afraid to bring a child into this world. Obviously, she wants her kids to grow up in a happy and healthy environment. However, with all the negativity around, she doesn't feel it's the right time. She explained, "We can only do the best we can to raise them," adding, As long as they feel loved and safe."

After breaking up with Gomez, Bieber remained tight-lipped and almost away from the spotlight. He's rarely seen defending himself. However, the model came out on several occasions and carefully addressed the issue, being constantly pitted against her husband's ex and people's toxic obsession.

Meanwhile, both Bieber and Hailey opened up about their health conditions. Apparently, the Baby singer was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in 2022, only a few months after his wife, Hailey, was urgently hospitalized in March (of the same year), experiencing stroke-like symptoms due to a blood clot.

She continued, "The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet. I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions." However, she stared back at all the hatred but admitted it affected her and their marriage.

"If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life," she condemned. "Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel, maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

As for the babies, the couple previously discussed family expansion with Harpers Bazaar. They also spoke about marriage and its challenges. Hailey gushed, "He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to. I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out."

"At the end of the day, like, he's my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she explained. "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

