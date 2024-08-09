Here's Who Andy Cohen Was Talking About When He Said, "Britney Was Her Captive. She Was Her Captor"

Talk show host Andy Cohen once shared a disturbing account of an interview. He conducted it with pop star Britney Spears during her conservatorship. The interview, which took place around the release of Spears' 2016 album Glory, left Cohen feeling unsettled by the level of control exerted over the singer. Cohen described the experience on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, "I get there, and this woman was there, and it was like Britney was her captive. She was her captor."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by RB

The Watch What Happens Live host had flown from New York to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a casual conversation to help Spears feel more comfortable with potentially appearing on his late-night show. However, the reality of the situation quickly became apparent, "There's this woman who is at Britney's side at all times, and she basically tells her what to do and where to go, and it's really creepy," Cohen recalled being warned before the interview.

During the event, which also included musician will.i.am, Cohen observed the woman's constant interference. "She was whispering in her ear before every question I asked Britney," he said. Spears would respond to the woman's instructions with mere murmurs of agreement. The unsettling atmosphere extended beyond the interview itself. Cohen recounted, "I remember they brought me in to meet Britney before the interview, and I was in some room, and they brought Britney a birthday cake and they're like 'Happy Birthday, Britney, Surprise!' and Britney goes, 'It's not my birthday. My birthday was last month,'" as per HuffPost.\

Andy Cohen talks about Robin Greenhil “there’s these woman who is at Britney’s side in all times and she basically tells her what to do and where to go and it’s really creepy. it’s like Britney was her captive, she was her captor.” pic.twitter.com/wcEEyWrQ2q — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) October 26, 2023

This staged moment struck Cohen as particularly odd. "It was clearly for the cameras, and it was just all so weird," he commented. The interview, which was neither filmed nor recorded, never aired. Cohen described the entire experience as "creepy" and "weird." Cohen's story gives us a look at how strict Spears' conservatorship was from 2008 to 2021. During this time, her dad, Jamie Spears, and some other people controlled a lot of her life. They made decisions about her money, her career, and even her personal choices.

According to insider, Andy Cohen Team invited Britney Spears to be on his show several times after the end of the conservatorship. Britney declined every invitation.



they met back in 2018 at a Piece of Me Tour show in New York pic.twitter.com/tDbAuvZPnT — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) March 3, 2023

The conservatorship got a lot of attention in 2021 when Spears talked in court about how it was really controlling her life. She said it stopped her from getting married or having another kid. This made her fans start the #FreeBritney movement. In November 2021, a judge ended the conservatorship, so now Britney can make her own personal and financial decisions.

“After everything Britney accomplished, i think we can all agree she deserves so much better. I hope this book and all the love that britney spears is getting from it is the first step of a healing. we love you Britney, boy do we love you!” - Andy Cohen pic.twitter.com/wZCYoDS6gl — Fan Account 📖🌹 (@britneycharts) October 26, 2023

Since then, Spears has been talking a lot about what she went through. She even wrote about it in her book The Woman in Me. Cohen said that Britney talks about her handler in the book. He added that she really "hated her." Cohen didn't say who the woman was. People online think it might be Robin Greenhill. Greenhill works at Tri Star Sports and Entertainment and has been accused before of keeping an eye on Spears's activities, as per The Wrap.