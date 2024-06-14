Here's Who Actually Inspired Taylor Swift's New Album's Bold Lyrics 'I Wanna Kill Her'

Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, recently got engaged to his model girlfriend, Gabbriette Bechtel. But his ex, Taylor Swift, had a lot to say about Healy's 'future wife' in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift and Healy had a brief fling last year that lasted just a month before they called it quits. But their short-lived romance was fiery enough for Swift to write about it.

matty healy is engaged …. taylor swift and jack antonoff in the studio rn pic.twitter.com/QM6OqkJRST — jordan ☆ (@jorsopinions) June 12, 2024

Her hit song Fortnight is rumored to be about Bechtel. The song was penned before Healy popped the question to Bechtel when Swift was still hung up on their fleeting relationship. The lyrics go, "And for a fortnight there, we were forever / Run into you sometimes, ask about the weather / Now you're in my backyard, turned into good neighbors / Your wife waters flowers, I wanna kill her." She continues, "And I love you, it's ruining my life / I love you, it's ruining my life / I touched you for only a fortnight."

Image Source: Instagram | @gabbriette

Healy and Bechtel announced the news earlier this month, after attending Charli XCX's Brat show in Brooklyn. Bechtel posted the happy news on Instagram story, sharing a picture of her black diamond engagement ring. She wrote, "MARRYING THE 1975 IS VERY BRAT." Healy reposted it. Bechtel also shared a mirror selfie, captioned, "brat city bitch," flaunting her engagement ring once more. Healy's mom, Denise Welch, was over the moon about her future daughter-in-law. She gushed, "I couldn't be more thrilled. She is from Los Angeles, she is absolutely gorgeous, and she does have a rat. We couldn't be happier, she is everything that I would want in a daughter-in-law," as per The Mirror UK.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabbriette B (@gabbriette)

Meanwhile, Swift is keeping busy with her massive Eras Tour. Recently, she enjoyed a night out in London's Notting Hill with celebs- Cara Delevingne, Lena Dunham, Kate Moss, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Dressed stylishly, Swift seemed in good spirits. Her fun girls' night came right before kicking off the UK leg of her tour. The pop star seems to have moved on, with rumors of an impending engagement with NFL star, Travis Kelce, also making the rounds.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robert Kamau

Earlier this year, in January, an insider told Page Six "Taylor and Travis discussed it and there is a plan. They will get engaged on their first anniversary in July." In May, another insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that." However, speaking to Us Weekly, a source refuted, “Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon. It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”