Here’s Where Britney Spears Fled to Amid Estranged Dad Jamie Spears’ Hospitalization

Britney Spears has been navigating through some choppy seas regarding her emotional health since her split from Sam Asghari. The award-winning singer has since been quite vocal about her processing the sudden breakup on social media. However, fans have been quite concerned about her due to the cryptic posts on Instagram followed by the possibly erratic behavior via dance. In a recent video of hers, she was observed dancing with knives [she later claimed they were fake] fearlessly which had fans all the more worried.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Estranged Dad Jamie Spears Severely Ill and Hospitalized, Needed Surgery to Recover

This, in turn, resulted in backlash from several Internet users, further contributing to the negativity that could be surrounding her. Apart from venting on social media, she’s reportedly been traveling for a change of environment. And it appears that she’s now at a new destination following the criticism from her ‘knife dance’ and her father’s hospitalization.

Britney Spears FLEES to private island in French Polynesia following criticism from dancing with knives... after dad is hospitalized and sister cut from DWTS

via https://t.co/Y7QqGb9LfE Be well, Britney ❤️ https://t.co/Q9jm5eCDeW — TheSentientRejectRobotArm (@SasquatchInABag) October 6, 2023

As per TMZ, Britney has taken another vacation to the tropical and ethereal island of Polynesia. This is perhaps the perfect getaway for her as the island has some breathtaking views of the sea. This is followed by the white sandy beaches and the incredible clarity of the crystal blue water whose waves are generally calm.

🚨 BREAKING: Britney Spears flees to private island after knife dancing scandal! 👀💥 Seeking refuge in French Polynesia's Brando hotel 🏝️. New love interest or just acquaintances? 😱 #BritneySpears #PrivateIslandEscape #Scandal #RumorRocket https://t.co/Th2CDX8Lxc — Rumor Rocket (@RumorRocket) October 6, 2023

Also Read: Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Warned Donald Trump Jr. That He “Can Be a Bully Too”

The resort reportedly hosts numerous luxurious villas on site with all the hottest amenities such as a private pool and top-notch interiors. As per sources, the Criminal singer didn’t intend to take a solo trip as she’s with a group of friends and they all reside at the renowned Brando Hotel in French Polynesia. The coup of friends have allegedly been there since the weekend.

Image Source: Instagram | @britneyspears

Also Read: Britney Spears Responds to Fans for Calling Police Over Knife Dance

Earlier, Spears even shared a glimpse of herself from her private jet appearing in high spirits possibly for the trip. She looked as glamorous as ever as she sported a pencil-fit gold mini skirt followed by a cropped white top with full sleeves. To add more fun to the outfit, she accessorized herself with what appeared to be jet-black aviators and gold-like pumps. Her blonde locks were left free. In the video, it wasn’t just Spears who was seen celebrating and having fun, her story also featured a few close friends of hers who were en route alongside her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears)

Although there were some of her close guy friends on boards, some fans speculated that perhaps one of them may be her new man. But as per sources close to Spears, there is nothing of the sort going on. The source strongly claimed that the men in that video were mere “acquaintances” of hers and that Spears is very much single at the moment.

Britney Spears’ dad Jamie Spears hospitalized due to a bacterial infection. pic.twitter.com/cfg8VZXpHL — E! News (@enews) October 6, 2023

The timing of her vacation comes just after Britney’s father Jamie Spears was reportedly hospitalized with a bacterial infection as per Page Six. He has been in ill health recently but after complaining greatly of feeling uneasy, he was rushed to a medical facility. According to People, he’s presently recovering at an infectious disease outpatient facility.

More from Inquisitr

Police Check On Britney Spears After She Danced With Knives in Concerning Video

Britney Spear's Mom Lynne Cheers Younger Daughter Jamie Lynn on Her ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut