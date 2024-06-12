Here's What's Cooking Between Joe Biden and Steven Spielberg to Defeat Trump in the Upcoming Polls

Something's cooking between President Joe Biden and blockbuster filmmaker Steven Spielberg as the Presidential elections are nearing. The world-renowned Hollywood director was spotted in the President's hotel room hours before his electrifying and cinematic D-day speech.

The President was directed by Spielberg on some tips to win the hearts of his listeners.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The meeting in Paris is being deemed as a move by the incumbent President to tackle Donald Trump's evergrowing fame. It is well-known to many that Spielberg is a Democrat supporter, hence, he has extended a helping hand to Biden​ and reportedly agreed to produce a movie based on Biden as reported by Telegraph.

The movie is supposed to be released for viewing at the National Democratic Convention in August to give a perspective of Biden's story.

Previously as reported by NBC News, Spielberg was spotted in a fundraising program by Biden as he offered his impeccable support to him. The famed director was at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, where Democratic predecessors like Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton were also present.

American director Steven Spielberg "helped" US President Biden prepare a speech at an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy.

"Director Steven Spielberg,master of dramatic scenes on the shores of Normandy, helped prepare Biden for his speech," pic.twitter.com/HkkTx3n9eq — brane mijatovic (@brane_mija64426) June 11, 2024

Spielberg is a good friend of former Dreamworks partner Jeffery Katzenberg as they supported the campaign with the likes of the presence of Midy Kaling among others from showbiz. In another significant instance, Biden's speech at Omaha Beach had Spielberg supporting the President as he sat in the front row with Tom Hanks.

The Telegraph reported how James Johnson conducted a poll to generate opinion and analyze Biden's fame amid election campaigns.

"People feel that he is lacking the physical and mental energy to do the job, so it’s therefore hard for him to curate much excitement about his campaign, but obviously he really needs to generate that if he wants to get people to turn out to vote for him. Celebrities are one way of doing that," Johnson said.

Spielberg cannot hold a candle to the DMT. — Acta non verba (@1Acta_non_verba) May 17, 2024

"If he appears on stage with these celebrities, it often actually shines a bigger light on what voters fear about Joe Biden. It can simply expose the problem with Biden, rather than generate enthusiasm for him," the pollster added.

The views bolstered Biden's campaign to receive assistance from Spielberg for enhancing his image for the upcoming polls. Biden's campaign has vouched for several celebrities to gain mass support against Trump amid his conviction in a hush-money case.

It takes a monster movie maker and story teller to do this. All they got is fiction. Poor things.



Steven Spielberg Helping Plan Joe Biden’s Reelection Convention in Chicago. Spielberg is advising the president's campaign on how to best convey his vision for a second term. — Corene Carrington (@CoreneCarringt1) June 12, 2024

Recently Biden received support from Robert De Niro as he projected his target on Trump while he was undergoing trial in New York. The actor however received backlash and was also stripped of the Leadership Award after he called Trump a "monster" and "clown" during a press meet.

"I don't intend to scare you. Actually, on second thought, maybe I do. If Trump makes it back to the White House, you can say goodbye to the freedoms we take for granted, and elections will be a thing of the past," De Niro asserted per The Hill.