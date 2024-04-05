Here's What 'The View' Host Joy Behar Thinks of the Viral TikTok 'SNL' Hot Women Controversy

Joy Behar of The View dissected the "hotness quotient" of Saturday Night Live's cast members after a TikTok video went viral, claiming the comedy show has never hired a "hot" woman in its 50 years of run. The quippy host of ABC's daytime talk show balanced the scales of the latest remark by a TikTok user and said there aren't many "hot men" in the show either.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

Host Whoopi Goldberg opened up the panel to her fellow hosts and the comedian weighed in on the TikToker Jahelis' opinion on casting hot women in SNL. "First of all, it's a comedy show, not a beauty pageant," declared Behar. "It's not for men to ogle the women who are trying to get a laugh," responding to the user's claims, per Entertainment Weekly.

The 81-year-old elaborated, "First of all, as a comedian, if you go out there [being overtly sexual], no one is going to laugh at what you say because they're too busy looking at your boobs and working out something that's going on in their heads — especially the men," adding, "One thing clashes with the other," on The Views' episode aired on Thursday, April 5, 2024.

TIKTOK-ER SAYS NO 'HOT WOMAN' HAS BEEN CAST ON ‘SNL’: #TheView co-hosts share their take on a viral post questioning why 'Saturday Night Live' has "never hired a hot woman." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/pAYxuxNJT2 — The View (@TheView) April 4, 2024

Meanwhile, she also highlighted that such is the case with men who have starred in the history of SNL. "I don't see many hot men there," continued Behar. I mean, [Jim] Belushi and Chris Farley weren't not exactly my ideal dates. So, men are not that hot, 'hot,' meaning sexy, I think that's what they mean, because the women are attractive, obviously."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Paramount Pictures

Additionally, she took a dig at "model-like" women, noting that Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen is 'not funny,' "You don't have to be a dog to be funny, but if you're hugely, hugely model-level, no one's going to laugh. That's why Gisele Bündchen is not funny," receiving applause from the audience and her co-panelists.

in contrast to these Calvin Klein models? pic.twitter.com/VmgdMFIdCd — Christopher Michael (@CMichael1975) April 1, 2024

Later in the episode, Behar clarified why she believed SNL didn't cast relatively good-looking men either, "A man could be scared of a woman on a stage with a microphone. We're in a powerful position there and any minute we could cut you down. And you know what that means," motioning a suggestive sign and adding, "So, they don't like it so much."

The girl started with Heidi Gardner who is absolutely gorgeous. — Kristen Hale (@KristHaleWrites) April 2, 2024

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin echoed Behar and acknowledged, "I also think there's a baseline of attractiveness on TV. I think there are many good-looking SNL members but there are no Beyoncés or Brad Pitts on SNL but they're funny," noting that these sketches are focused on humor and not beauty in general.

just found out i’m not hot. please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time. https://t.co/YXvXMGvbYN — SARAH SQUIRM (@SarahSquirm) April 1, 2024

The controversy stirred a pot for the current SNL cast members, women specifically, who low-key felt offended by not being considered "hot" by the viral TikToker. Comedian Sarah Sherman, professionally known as, Sarah Squirm, responded on X, formerly Twitter, "Just found out I'm not hot. Please give me and my family space to grieve privately and uglily at this time."