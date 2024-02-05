Here’s What Scientists Think About the First Human Trial of Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chip

Recently, Elon Musk, the billionaire creator of Neuralink, a neurotechnology company, announced that the initial human recipient of an implant from the brain-chip startup is progressing well. Neuralink, headed by Musk, aims to transform brain-computer interfaces (BCIs). BCIs record and interpret brain activity, to enable individuals with severe paralysis to control computers, robotic arms, wheelchairs, or other devices solely through their thoughts, according to reports from Nature. Neurotechnology researchers are cautiously optimistic about the human trial conducted by Neuralink.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Antonio Masiello

In September of the previous year, Neuralink received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to commence its inaugural trial of the brain-chip implant on humans. In a recent post on X, Musk said, “Initial results show promising neuron spike detection." According to The Guardian, spikes are the activity performed by neurons, which are cells that use electrical and chemical signals to send information to the body and brain. It is described by the National Institute of Health. Musk further wrote, “Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal.”

On the other hand, Mariska Vansteensel, a neuroscientist at the University Medical Centre Utrecht in the Netherlands and president of the international BCI Society, shared her perspective on the matter. She said, “What I hope to see is that they can demonstrate that it is safe. And that it is effective at measuring brain signals — short term, but, most importantly, long term." Yet, there is a sense of frustration stemming from the lack of specific details. Despite Musk's tweet, there has been no official confirmation that the trial has commenced.

The primary public information source about the trial comes from a study brochure inviting individuals to join. However, this lacks crucial details, including the locations of the implantations and the specific outcomes under evaluation. Additionally, the trial is not registered on ClinicalTrials.gov, an online repository managed by the US National Institutes of Health. It's worth mentioning that many medical journals mandate such registration before publishing results, aligning with ethical principles to safeguard individuals participating in clinical trials. Neuralink is based in Fremont, California.

Some researchers are concerned about a lack of transparency surrounding Neuralink, which aims to allow people to control devices through thought alone https://t.co/GPpqGZy9AQ — nature (@Nature) February 2, 2024

Neuralink has been tight-lipped about the specific objectives of its trial. Nevertheless, experts anticipate a primary focus on safety during this phase. This involves closely monitoring the immediate effects of the device and conducting long-term follow-ups to ensure the continued safety of the implanted device. Vansteensel is curious about whether the quality of detected neuronal signals degrades over time, a common concern with existing devices. Transparency is crucial not only for scientific scrutiny but also for the individuals expected to benefit from brain-computer interfaces. Notably, Neuralink achieved a significant milestone last year when it received FDA clearance for its inaugural human trial, marking a crucial step for the startup.