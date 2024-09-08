Here’s What Princess Diana Regretted The Most About Her Wedding to Prince Charles

Princess Diana was well known for her fashion statement but there's something she regretted doing on her wedding day. Lady Di's former hairdresser, Richard Dalton had revealed the personal anecdotes with the Princess in his new book with a close friend Renae Plant titled, It’s All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Princess Diana Archive

In one part he disclosed how the "People's Princess" regretted her hairdo on her wedding day and wished she could re-do it. Dalton called her hairstyle a "disaster" and the Princess couldn't agree more. According to the US Magazine, the former hairdresser said, "Diana did express to me that she wished she could do the wedding over again to ‘get the hair right.’ However, she never mentioned any other regrets while I did her hair." The curator of the Princess Diana Museum, Plant encouraged Dalton to share the stories of the late royalty with the world. "Once these people pass away, their memories are gone forever and we know hairdressers are like best friends and get to hear it all," she said.

Richard Dalton former hairstylist for Princess Diana is here for the viewing! #spencer #kristenstewart pic.twitter.com/S1Nj6ESy5m — Tiger (@LySocial) October 24, 2021

In an exclusive word with People, Dalton shared, "As a loyal subject to the royal family, I never shared anything publicly until now to protect her. I am 76 years old, [the] same age as [King] Charles, and I wanted to document my real story. [It’s] not a hairdresser’s job to kiss and tell. Now I feel comfortable — 27 years have passed, and nothing in my book is detrimental to Diana’s character. Just wonderful memories." The hair stylist was associated with Lady Diana for almost a decade and rested from his duties in 1991 amid the divorce procedure of the princess. The wedding day hairdo was not styled by Dalton but by his colleague, Kevin Shanley back in 1981.

She was flawed, vulnerable & unique. She was adored the world over for her compassion & sense of purpose. She made short hair feminine & blew up the UK fashion industry all by herself. She loved her sons with every beat of her gentle, fragile heart. #GoneTooSoon #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/2Fff6stmNs — Lady Boss (@LadyBossNW3) August 31, 2024

Sharing his experience with the late Princess of Wales, he revealed he had styled her in an airplane restroom to his own kitchen and never felt the pressure. Recalling one of the iconic hairdos Dalton shared he never doubted experimenting with Princess and her hair. "I loved taking risks with Diana’s hair by trying new things like the orchards in Thailand," he said. The 1988 event in Bangkok, when Di wore a fuschia and purple Catherine Walker dress, according to the stylist was the best hairstyle with what he found to be his favorite dress of hers among others.

40 years on, a detailed look at Princess Diana’s dream of a wedding gown: https://t.co/KbHLrMNXzB pic.twitter.com/P76kSgCKc2 — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) July 30, 2021

In his book he writes, "I literally went around the hotel all day pinching orchids from the floral arrangements to use as accessories in Diana’s hair to match her dress." Adding further he said, "Whatever I saw, I took — and nobody stopped me. Eventually, I got all the colors I wanted to use — they represented Thailand and also matched her dress." Reminiscing the look he told People, "Fresh flowers had never been done before, and she looked sensational that night — and she knew it."