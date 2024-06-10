Here’s What Jason Kelce Thinks of Travis and Taylor Swift’s ‘Crazy’ Fame: ‘Taken It to Another Level’

Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles center, recently shared his thoughts on the extraordinary level of attention his brother Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift receive. Appearing on Andrew Santino’s Whiskey Ginger podcast, Jason reflected on how the relationship has propelled Travis into an unprecedented spotlight. Before Travis began dating Swift, Jason thought life was already intense for him and his wife, Kylie Kelce. However, he admitted that the attention surrounding Travis and Swift is on a completely different scale: "Travis and Taylor have taken it to another level. Kylie and I think we have it bad and then we go hang out with one of them for a second. This is a whole other situation here... You can’t be a normal person at that point."

As per Page Six, Jason’s comments provided a candid look at the drawbacks of fame. The Kelce family has already had their share of the limelight, with Jason and Kylie making headlines in May after a fan ferociously demanded a picture. The drunk woman involved in the incident later apologized for her behavior. Despite the increased scrutiny, Jason confessed about his brother, “I haven’t seen him change one bit. He stayed true to himself. He’s still humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Kelce (@jason.kelce)

Travis echoed this sentiment during his appearance on Good Morning America, explaining, “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect of life that much easier. I’ve always been a very grounded guy. It might not come off like that when I’m playing football, but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know what opportunities are going to present themselves.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Heights (@newheightshow)

As per Today, the whirlwind romance between Travis and Swift, which began in July 2023, quickly garnered public attention. While Travis was already a prominent figure in professional sports, dating a global superstar like Swift has brought his fame to new heights (no pun intended)! The increased attention has brought both positive and challenging moments for the Kelce family.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Jason mentioned, “Our family’s out there, people know what our kids look like. We’ve tried to retract from that a little bit. But I think she enjoys that fact that she gets to go and do charitable outings, she gets to give back to the community, she gets to do clinics with little girls with field hockey… I think more often than not, it’s such an awesome interaction whenever you’re doing that stuff… The vast majority of people are beyond respectful and appreciative. You realize that we’re in a position of great fortune to be where we’re at and it’s all because of these people that are really, really big fans.”