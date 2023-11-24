Here’s What Ivanka Trump Said About Her Ex-Flame Sean Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan’s Son

Ivanka Trump has dated many suitors before finding 'the one' in Jared Kushner. However, not many people know that she also dated the son of '007,' Sean Brosnan. Trump was an Ivy League graduate, model, and business mogul when she met the son of James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in 2007. Sean was a new actor who had a minor role in Robinson Crusoe, played an uncredited lover in Laws of Attraction, featured in a short film called Old Dog, and appeared in two episodes of the TV series When Evil Calls.

Trump and Sean met at the 50th Annual International Red Cross Ball in Palm Beach, Florida, according to the Daily Star. They got the media's attention after looking quite cuddly on the red carpet. Their romance appears to have fizzled quite early, and it seems he wasn't the one for her.

When she was dating Sean, Trump had a pretty bad Andy Dick encounter on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2007. As Trump sat opposite him, Dick was completely inappropriate as he went on to feel up her legs. "Wait, did I say I'm not single and that I have a boyfriend?" she blurted out, admitting to dating Sean at the time. Kimmel, making light of the situation, joked, "Donald Trump will kill the both of us," as he took Dick's groping hand away.

The romance was quite short-lived, as Sean never even made it to Mar-A-Largo to meet her folks. That said, Trump has previously confessed to not letting the people she dates meet her parents. "I was too smart to bring home a date or a boyfriend," Ivanka told CNN in 2016. "I was not going to subject boyfriends to the scrutiny of my father or mother, for that matter, unless I was absolutely sure." She has previously also opened up about how difficult it is for her to date since her father can be pretty intimidating. "I think [my dad] can be a little bit intimidating," Ivanka admitted on Late Night with Conan O'Brien.

Trump finally found the love of her life in Kushner, who she's now married to and also has children with. Newspapers revealed Kushner was instrumental in her father Donald Trump's 2016 victory, but the boss man reportedly would have liked her daughter to date somebody else.

The New York Times reported in a 2018 feature on Jared and Ivanka that Donald had been heard by several people bemoaning Ivanka's choice of spouse. "Jared hasn't been so good for me," he complained while campaigning for president in 2016. Trump also joked that he "could have had Tom Brady [as a son-in-law]. Instead, I got Jared Kushner," he lamented.

Kushner stated in his 2022 book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, what Trump told him about Brady: "Tom Brady is a good friend of mine and had been trying to take Ivanka out." Kushner responded, "If I were Ivanka, I'd go with Tom Brady." Donald took a whiff and said, "Yeah, I know."

