Here's What Elon Musk is Strangely Inspired to Do After Donald Trump Shooting

Elon Musk shared a bizarre idea after the news of an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump made headlines. The tech-giant entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his thoughts on the incident. Musk reiterated the security protocols when X user @WholeMarsBlog suggested, "You better beef up your security too @elonmusk."

Musk quipped, "Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor." He shared his plan to amp up his security as the incident in Pennsylvania claimed three casualties, as reported by the Washington Post. Another user @stillgray urged the Tesla CEO to stay vigilant. They penned, "Please, please triple your protection. If they can come for Trump they will also come for you." In response, Musk revealed, "Dangerous times ahead. Two people (on separate occasions) have already tried to kill me in the past 8 months. They were arrested with guns about 20 minutes drive from Tesla HQ in Texas." He confessed to facing death threats in the recent past similar to what Trump faced on June 14.

Maybe it’s time to build that flying metal suit of armor — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2024

Musk also wished speedy recovery to the ex-POTUS— whose campaign he recently donated to— on the microblogging platform. "I fully endorse President Trump and hope for his rapid recovery," he tweeted. In a follow-up post, he added, "Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt," comparing Trump's spirit with that of President Roosevelt who faced a similar rifle injury. Several Trump supporters thronged the comment section blaming the Biden-Harris campaign for spewing hate against Trump, portraying him as a threat to democracy.

Last time America had a candidate this tough was Theodore Roosevelt — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2024

User @FFT1776 commented, "I blame Biden, his X posters, his regime, and all their hateful violent rhetoric! Biden said to put Trump in the bullseye!" Another user @ChristineB56955 chimed in with a similar argument. "I blame the media for this...with their rhetoric...calling him Hitler. It’s time for them to be held accountable. Not to mention they hid Biden’s dementia for 3 1/2 years. It’s time the media is investigated for their corruption! I’m disgusted with them!" Meanwhile, a netizen @JerichoXVI, joined Musk in praising Trump's spirit. "That's a great comparison he was millimeters from a headshot and he made the Secret Service stop so he could let the crowd know he was okay."

Musk, however, shifted the blame on the former President's security team. Sharing a profile of Secret Service Chief, Kimberly Cheatle, he noted, "So before being in charge of protecting the President, she was guarding bags of Cheetos…" In another tweet, the businessman responded, "Absolutely" as an X user, @shaunmmaguire tweeted, "This was a security failing of unprecedented proportions. Getting a clean sniper position from <150 yards out? Many in the crowd spotting the shooter before law enforcement? Kimberly Cheatle should resign immediately."