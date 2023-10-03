Here’s What Donna Kelce Thinks of Taylor Swift Amid Romance Rumors With Her Son Travis Kelce

One rumored celebrity couple has recently seized the attention and touched the hearts of people all around the world. Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and global superstar Taylor Swift are rumored to be kindling a romance that has earned Travis's mother, Donna Kelce's love and support.

According to an exclusive People magazine report, "Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth." This comes amid speculations and whispers regarding Swift's budding relationship with NFL standout Travis. Swift and Donna have been photographed together, cheering on the Chiefs during their game against the Chicago Bears. Onlookers have seen their shared moments of laughter and affection. Their most recent meeting was at MetLife Stadium, where the Chiefs faced the New York Jets. Swift and Donna could be seen hugging and joking as Travis and his squad secured a nail-biting victory with a final score of 23-20.

Swift's entourage of A-list friends attended the game with her. Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, Robyn Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter, and Antoni Porowski were among the celebrities in attendance. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was also in the VIP suite to see the victory, reports Page Six.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s mom Donna embracing at the Chiefs vs Jets game.



pic.twitter.com/IyD90JW0Nu — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 2, 2023

Donna began her football day by watching her elder son, Jason Kelce, play for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Washington Commanders. Donna was on there to cheer on Jason as the Eagles won 34-31 at Lincoln Financial Field. She was also seen applauding alongside Jake from State Farm, usually known as Kevin Miles. Jason thanked her support on social media. He jokingly wrote, "I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm"

Miles shared a selfie with Donna on Twitter, writing, “In my red era with Mama MaAuto." Miles made a lighthearted reference to Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) album in one of his posts, further solidifying the link between the pop icon and the Kelce family.

I also have a superstar in my corner. @JakeStateFarm pic.twitter.com/Iq07ih9OL9 — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) October 1, 2023

This story began on September 24, when Swift made her debut alongside Donna at a Chiefs game. The Fox Sports video, shared on social media, showed the pair beaming excitedly clapping and cheering in the VIP suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. Travis couldn't get enough of Swift's honest and warm-hearted personality. He discussed their meeting on his weekly podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce."

Travis voiced his joy on the podcast about Swift's great reception from his inner circle, adding, "I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but good things to say about her,” Travis informed Jason. “The friends and family … she looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light and on top of that the day went perfect for Chiefs fans of course."

