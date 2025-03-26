Here’s What Ben Affleck Immediately Did When FBI Visited His House Unexpectedly!

Ben Affleck just proved he’s not only a man with striking looks and gifted acting skills but also a man who has the right sense of wit and humour in him. As most of you know, reports of the FBI agents visiting the actor’s house in January circulated in the media; the news created widespread confusion as it happened during the tragic Los Angeles wildfires that claimed several lives and damaged livelihoods.

Affleck, who lives in Los Angeles, surprisingly learned about the visit from the media as he read that the FBI agents had been to his house; he immediately called them up. In a GQ interview, the actor opened up about the incident and said, “I came home and saw a story saying the FBI was at my house. I thought, ‘This is strange.'”

As per Tyla, Affleck rang the FBI office and questioned them as to why they had come to his abode. “Hey, FBI, were you at my house? Do you want to talk to me?” he recalled. The operators he spoke to didn’t know why. Eventually, a responsible agent clarified that they didn’t realize it was his home.

Later, it turned out that Affleck, who lives next to a federal official whose house had been broken into during the fires, and the paparazzi caught FBI agents questioning neighbours. “The FBI went around and rang the doorbells, but because there were photographers outside, it became, ‘The FBI visited your house,’” Affleck said. He further explained that he had no clue about the whole incident at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Us Weekly (@usweekly)

Initially, the FBI had said they were conducting an investigation related to unauthorized drone activity near the Palisades fire, but Affleck clarified that their home was distant from the incident. Later in the GQ interview, Affleck also opened up about his highly publicized divorce from ‘Atlas’ actress Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck opened up in the interview that Jennifer Lopez is more open about her life in the public eye. ( the duo appeared in an Amazon Prime documentary, ‘The Greatest Love Story Never Told.’) In contrast, he liked to be more reserved. He added that one could not enter a relationship with big expectations and change the dynamics of the bond.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

The celebs, who were the ideal couple back in the early 2000s, parted ways in 2004 after a brief whirlwind romance. Both moved on with separate partners and had families. The duo rekindled their romance in 2021 after divorce. The pair who gave love another chance exchanged vows in 2022 in Vegas and dreamt of their happily ever after.

However, the reunion lasted short as speculation of separation between the two started in May 2024. Soon, the topic became a trending reason for discussion, and both celebrities were heavily scrutinized.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etalk (@etalkctv)

In August 2024, Harper Bazaar UK reported that Jlo had filed for a divorce without a lawyer, and she was ready to move on after Affleck did not show interest in fixing things. Their divorce was finalized in February 2025, marking an end to their passionate and decade-long romance. On the work front, he will be seen next in ‘The Accountant 2.’.