Here's The Story Behind Justin Bieber's Viral Mugshot & The Reason Behind His Arrest

Justin Bieber is loved for his soulful music and beats, but did you know there was a time when he got arrested by the police? Bieber found himself embroiled in a legal predicament back in 2014 when he was only 19 years old. He faced charges related to his reckless behavior behind the wheel. It has been years, but the Boyfriend hitmaker faced a great deal of setbacks due to the incident as his mugshots went viral, leading to immense scrutiny and defamation.

According to CBS News, the event took place in Miami Beach when Bieber was arrested for speeding down a residential street beyond the permitted speed limit in a yellow Lamborghini. It was reported that he was under the influence of alcohol when he was asked to stop and step out of the luxury vehicle. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, at around 4:09 a.m., as the young star and his friend, R&B singer Khalil Amir Sharieff, raced two luxury vehicles down the street. Two other vehicles seemed to be used to block off the area for their illicit race. The police also reported that the celebrity singer was clocked at 55 to 60 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The police officers on the scene quickly realized the gravity of the situation. Upon pulling Bieber over, officers discovered that he had an expired license. However, what followed was a less-than-cooperative interaction with the young star. The arrest report indicated that Bieber exhibited slow, deliberate movements and appeared in a state of stupor when asked to exit his vehicle. Subsequent to the arrest, Justin Bieber failed a field sobriety test, leading to his transfer to the Miami Beach police station for a Breathalyzer test.

At the time, Bieber's bail was set at $2,500 by a judge. His friend Khalil Amir Sharieff, who was driving a Ferrari during the same incident, was also arrested and charged with driving under the influence, with his bond set at $1,000. Prior to this, he had been accused of various wrongdoings in California but had never been arrested or formally charged. He was also under investigation in a felony vandalism case involving egging a neighbor's house, which caused substantial damage.

Despite the arrest, Bieber's legal troubles did not significantly impact his immigration status, as U.S. immigration law generally reserves deportation for individuals convicted of violent crimes or sentenced to over one year in prison. Driving under the influence or with an expired license does not typically make an individual eligible for deportation or affect their readmission into the U.S. It remains a notable incident in the timeline of his career and personal journey.

