Here's The Real Reason Why Queen Camilla Will Be Absent From Royal Duties for a Week

Queen Camilla has been actively managing the royal duties while King Charles III takes a break from the spotlight to recover from cancer. As per People, her next planned royal event is to lead the family—instead of the monarch—in the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11. A video address from the King is anticipated to be played.

The Queen will, however, be taking a week-long vacation; it is customary for her to be absent from the royal scene around Easter. As Harper's Bazaar reported, Camilla has already flown to an unidentified place for her break.

Due to Queen Camilla's leave, three of the four most senior royal family members are not available to take up royal duties. Charles has been relieved of duty while receiving cancer treatment by Camilla and Prince William. The monarch has started outpatient therapy, according to a statement released by Buckingham Palace last month.

He will be choosing to skip a few public appearances as he recovers. The palace added: “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

“Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances,’’ the Queen Consort said, as per NBC News. “He’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere—that’s very cheering.”

As per The UK Times, a royal source said, Camilla "has been buoyed by the public's reaction" to her taking the helm in recent weeks, adding: "Although she was not expecting to find herself in the position of leading the family, the Queen is absolutely prepared to do whatever needs to be done for the institution."

Royal author Ingrid Seward revealed that it's most likely King Charles has encouraged Camilla to take a break, "He will see that she is exhausted," Seward said. "Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband's health, but she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of Royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate while they each have had their health issues."

Love Queen Camilla! She’s been going do much publicly & privately, she needs a well-deserved break to rest up. She’ll be back at it as strong as ever! — UncleSamsNaughtyFella (@JustAJaneJ) March 8, 2024

As per The UK Sun, Queen Camilla has attended 13 royal engagements. She has continued to keep her journal and has gone to events by herself when she could have been with her spouse. Palace insiders revealed that the Queen is delighted to spend some quality time herself. “Camilla has had the ultimate worry about her husband’s health.

“But she has also been the one who has had to step up to the busy schedule of royal engagements as well as wanting to be there for him and Kate whilst they each have their health issues. She certainly deserves some relaxation.” The royal source added that Camilla found engagements "hard going" and that the holiday was a "great indication" that the King is doing well since beginning cancer treatment.