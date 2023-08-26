Here’s The Detailed History of Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Intense Relationship Timeline

The story of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's whirlwind relationship made headlines and attracted interest across the globe, and it has been nothing short of a wild ride. Just two months after Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's highly publicized divorce was finalized, an unexpected love story began. Here's a detailed look at the history of Kanye West and Bianca Censori's intense and mysterious relationship, from their initial encounter to their newsworthy antics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Also Read: Italians Want Kanye West’s ‘Wife’ Bianca Censori to Be Punished by Local Police for Public Indecency

Meeting of Minds: November 2020

They first came together when architectural designer Bianca Censori joined Kanye's clothing company, Yeezy, in November 2020. After receiving a direct message from the rapper on Instagram, Censori allegedly left the University of Melbourne, according to a claim made by a former friend of hers during an appearance on the Ben, Liam, and Belle show. “Ye slid into her DMs, found her on Instagram, and said, ‘Come and work for me,’ and she dropped out," the friend claimed. "I’m not actually sure if she’s an architect.” The friend also revealed that Censori wasn't a huge fan of the rapper's songs before their romantic connection.

Subtle Hints: December 2022

The first signs of a growing romance initially surfaced in December 2022, while it's unclear exactly when their professional relationship turned romantic. West's song Censori Overload, a tribute to his new love, was released.



Also Read: Fans Suspect Kim Kardashian's New Post Has a Message For Kanye West and Bianca Censori

Public Debut: January 2023

Early in January, when West and Censori showed up together eating at Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, the world took notice. Their entwined fingers and unmistakable chemistry were snapped by the paparazzi's lens days before the lunch date.

Also Read: Kanye West and Bianca Censori Slammed for ‘Weird’ Act On Their Italian Getaway

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

A Surprise Ceremony: Mid-January 2023

News broke that the pair had exchanged vows in a secret ceremony on January 13, 2023, in Beverly Hills. Sources emphasized that despite the lack of a legally recognized marriage certificate, the bond was real to them, per US Weekly.

Embracing the Role of Step-Mom: March 2023

Censori gracefully embraced her role as a stepmother to West's daughter, North, despite initial skepticism and rumors of tense relations. Their interactions and outings portrayed a picture of harmony showing a sincere bond that went beyond the complications of their public lives.

June 2023

According to an insider who spoke exclusively to US Weekly in June 2023, Kanye and Bianca's romance has flourished since their January wedding ceremony. According to the source, “Things couldn’t be better for Kanye and Bianca and they’re doing amazing. Kanye feels like he finally met someone who truly gets him and loves him for his identity. Bianca complements Kanye on so many levels and he loves that they can work and collaborate on projects. He appreciates and respects her opinions, even if they don’t always agree. She really keeps him grounded and he’s feeling better than ever.”

A romantic night out with Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori.



#NyashFestival Wike Penalty Awolowo Lauren james Chelsea Ilorin Fulani pic.twitter.com/2KRwFPPauS — Finnsxzy (@benolargley) August 20, 2023

Tokyo travels in late June or early July 2023

At the end of June, Censori and West traveled to Japan for a fun-filled vacation. The infamous rapper and Yeezy designer were spotted shopping for souvenirs while they were in Tokyo. The couple appeared to spend time with the architect's parents, who had arrived in Tokyo in July, during their vacation as well.

European Escapades: Italian Getaway in August 2023

The couple set out on holiday to Italy as their love story unfolded. Photos taken candidly showed off their love, capturing intimate moments. Their trip to Europe seemed to further strengthen their relationship.

Less than a week later, while they waited outside the Travis Scott show, when West made an unexpected cameo, they were spotted together. A video uploaded to Instagram showed the pair singing and dancing with a group of friends over a private dinner, per Page Six.

More from Inquisitr

Kanye West ‘Is 100 Percent Running for President in 2024’, Feels Bianca Will be Perfect 'First Lady'

Kim Kardashian Makes Fun of Failed Baby Bar Exams, Throws Humorous Shade at Kanye West