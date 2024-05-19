Here's Taking a Look at Stormy Daniels' Three Ex-husbands and What Happened to Them

Stormy Daniels has been making headlines lately for the hush-money trial against former President Donald Trump. However, not many know much about the adult star's ex-husbands and the history she shared with them. The porn actor had terminated her two troublesome marriages herself to save some sanity for both parties.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Nicholas Hunt

Daniels is recognized as a savvy entrepreneur deeply committed to her career—remarkably, all three of her former spouses have been involved in the adult entertainment industry, with two of them remaining active to this day. In her memoir Full Disclosure, Daniels reflected on tying the knot with adult film performer and director Pat Myne in 2003 following a night of revelry in Las Vegas. "I made a go of it because he had a preteen daughter from a previous relationship, Taylor, who he saw quite a bit of. I grew to love her," she wrote. However, the pair lasted only a year together before parting their ways. According to the Daily Pilot, Myne, also known as Bart Clifford outside of the adult film industry, tragically lost his daughter to an overdose in 2005.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Phillip Faraone

Apart from his career in adult entertainment, he is an avid competitive cyclist. He played a crucial role in organizing the Taylor Elizabeth Clifford Grand Prix in Costa Mesa, California, in March 2024. This race was significant to him as he organized and won his age division. In her memoir, Daniels further disclosed her second marriage to Mike Moz, known in private life as Michael Mosny, in 2007. She unveiled that during the period when she allegedly received an invitation to dine with Trump, while she was romantically involved with Moz. As a publicist, Moz assessed the invitation from a strategic business perspective.

Daniels described her marriage to Moz as tumultuous. Daniels also asserted that Moz intentionally made their 2009 divorce process challenging. Despite the strains in their relationship, two years after their divorce, Moz supported Daniels by confirming her allegations when she discussed her purported sexual encounter with Trump in an interview with InTouch. Moz, with a portfolio spanning over a dozen adult films, disclosed in 2024 that former presidential candidate Kanye West had approached him regarding the prospect of co-founding an adult entertainment enterprise.

Let's put a face to this porn story shall we? Mike Moz, Stormy Daniels' ex husband, is helping Kanye West start a porn company https://t.co/rnnGBSNYw4 pic.twitter.com/gjZ21SJore — Gene Ross (@GeneRoss3) April 25, 2024

"I've been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between the Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it's too early to give any details I'm excited about where Ye's vision takes this," Moz even shared with TMZ. Furthermore, Daniels disclosed that Glendon Crain, her third husband, initially pursued a career as a drummer for the band Hollywood Undead before she encouraged him to transition into the adult film industry. Additionally, Daniels mentioned to AVN that Crain was involved in editing many of the movies she directed. Following Daniels' arrest at a strip club in July 2018, Crain chose to initiate divorce proceedings. Two of the undercover officers who accused her of permitting unlawful touching subsequently faced consequences, including losing their jobs, as reported by ABC News.