Here’s Really Why Kenya Moore Was Fired From ‘RHOA’ and Her Previously Filmed Scenes Were All Cut

Kenya Moore's departure from The Real Housewives of Atlanta had already left everyone in the entertainment industry stunned, but latest reports suggest she may have been fired. TMZ had earlier confirmed that Moore and Bravo network have parted ways, but she hasn't been officially terminated from the show. Instead, sources from the outlet indicated that both parties mutually decided on a hiatus for the time being, leaving the door open for her potential return in the future.

However, insiders informed Love B. Scott that Moore has been immediately fired, and executives are actively working to remove her from already filmed scenes to ensure her absence in the upcoming Season 16. Exclusive sources confirmed to the gossip outlet that there have been no discussions between Moore and the network regarding her return for future seasons or other projects, effectively ending her tenure.

The decision to part ways reportedly stemmed from Moore sharing explicit images involving a co-star. The drama began when newcomer Brittany Eady allegedly threatened Moore during filming for the upcoming season, with Eady reportedly using the word “gun” during a conversation about Moore amid one of their feuds. In retaliation, during her hair spa grand opening, Moore unveiled sexually explicit posters of Eady seemingly performing oral sex. Although Eady was not present, this act triggered a severe backlash.

Bravo launched an investigation into the incident, ultimately finding Moore’s behavior in violation of their code of conduct. Both Eady and Moore expressed their views on social media. Eady posted an Instagram story stating, “Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me about what took place at the event yesterday. I am still processing the nasty, low, disgusting, vile things that were done to try to hurt me. BULLYING and revenge porn is never okay.”

#SpeakOnIt Atlanta Housewives season 16 newbie, BRITTANY EADY, had a few things to say regarding the alleged incident that took place between her and KENYA MOORE last week #RHOA pic.twitter.com/f8O3ihC1d0 — The_WineUp (@The_WineUp) June 11, 2024

Moore, meanwhile, took to social media to thank her supporters, known as Team Twirl, saying, “You are the best fans anyone could ever ask for. I love you all so very much. Always and forever.” Sources claim the incident caused such a stir that the entire cast, except Drew Sidora, exited the scene in shock. With Moore’s departure, the network's strategy to have her and Porsha Williams lead the new cast members has been derailed.

Always and forever 💜 — KENYA MOORE (@KenyaMoore) June 26, 2024

In response to the unexpected vacancy, former cast members like Phaedra Parks are being considered for full-time returns to help wrap up the season, though no decisions have been finalized. Parks may even join the ladies on their upcoming international trip, a possibility discussed informally. Cynthia Bailey, currently in a friend role, is also under consideration for a promotion, though her decision remains uncertain.

Kenya will address this suspension. A suspension that has occurred because Brittany Eady is a guttersnipe LIAR. Eady's past shows exactly what she's capable of.



Remember one thing about Kenya Moore, she has ALWAYS been vindicated. Expect the same with this BS#rhoa pic.twitter.com/XOde2s7HJ1 — 🅚🅔🅝🅨🅐 🅜🅞🅞🅡🅔 🅢🅣🅐🅝 (@GossipInformer) June 14, 2024

Amidst the swirling speculation, what is clear is that Moore’s departure is final. Despite this, Moore reportedly feels wronged, with sources familiar with the situation indicating that her safety concerns contributed significantly to the disconnect between her and the network. This disagreement has led to irreconcilable differences. Moore’s former co-star, Kandi Burruss, came to her defense following the news of her suspension, highlighting that Moore still has supporters within the RHOA circle. As the situation develops, fans and cast members alike are left grappling with the sudden and dramatic exit of one of the show’s most polarizing figures.