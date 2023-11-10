Blake Shelton met his wife Gwen Stefani on the sets of the popular talent show, The Voice. But during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Shelton admitted that Stefani 'is just the right girl for the job' after his departure from the NBC reality show. "I think I'd actually put out there to the press too, because everybody wants to know, like, why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show? And it's like, well, for the family, you know, for more family time. And then the very next announcement was Gwen's coming back," Blake said before added jokingly, "So maybe she doesn't want too much family time. I don't know. Money talks."

As per E! News, the Nobody But You hitmaker went on to add: "If it shows you anything, like, we're completely not involved in each other's decision-making when it comes to our careers," he noted. "She's Gwen Stefani and that's its own machine, you know what I'm saying, and so it's like, 'Oh wait, oh you're going back? Because I just quit. So I'll catch you next spring.'" Shelton is not a judge on The Voice anymore, but he is on television in another role. He is the star of his own show, Barmageddon; Stefani will make a special appearance in the second season of the celebrity competition show, which debuts on November 13.

"The funny thing about Gwen is the entire amount of time that I've known her now, I've never known her even on The Voice to be competitive. She's more of just like this supportive person with her contestants," Shelton told Kimmel. "But I've never seen her as like super competitive until she plays against me on Barmageddon. All of a sudden, it's like, flipping me off really close to my face. I've never heard her say, 'Let's go' like Tom Brady. She's never said, 'Let's go' before. Now she's saying, 'Let's go.'"

When speaking at his wife's star's presentation on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month, the God Gave Me You singer remembered how the two first started dating after meeting on season seven of The Voice. "The first time I ever met Gwen was in 2014," he said. "She wasn't like any other famous person that I had ever met before. She drove herself to work in a black minivan with car seats in it. She didn't roll in with security. She came in with a baby and two little boys, which, at the time, worked like security because nobody was going near—it was chaos. It was clear to me that she was a mother first and foremost over anything else in the world." The musical duo tied the knot in 2021, six years after her divorce from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three sons: Apollo, age 9, Zuma, age 15, and Kingston, age 17.

