Here's Ranking ‘American Idol’ Judges Based on Net-Worth, From Mariah Carey to Lionel Richie

All the 'Loaded' American Idol Judges

Nobody predicted that the now-iconic singing competition show American Idol would become such a huge sensation when it debuted in 2002. The famous show has already had 21 seasons (it is currently in its 22nd), and because it has been airing for more than 20 years, it is not surprising that the judges have changed throughout the seasons, per The Things. The judges on this TV show have all amassed considerable wealth, ranging from musical icons like Steven Tyler and Lionel Richie to divas like Jennifer Lopez and Mariah Carey. This list examines each American Idol judge in detail, evaluating each one's net worth and placing all 14 of them in a ranking according to their money bags.

1. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell, a British television personality and entrepreneur, has taken the top spot. Simon started American Idol for Season One in 2002 and stayed on the show until the end of Season Nine in 2010. Simon is one of the original judges of the show. According to recent estimates, Simon is worth $600 million.

2. Ellen DeGeneres

This list of the wealthiest American Idol judges was almost closely topped by comedian and television presenter Ellen DeGeneres, who faced a great deal of controversy in 2020. The celebrity only appeared on American Idol for Season Nine in 2010, and she never went back. She is reportedly thought to have a $500 million net worth at this time and is constantly increasing her riches.

3. Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, a singer and actress who appears to have finally found happiness with her previous love Ben Affleck, served as a judge on American Idol in Seasons 10 and 11, respectively. Jennifer did not participate in Season 12, but she returned to the judging panel for Season 13 in 2014, and she remained on the show until Season 15 concluded in 2016. Jennifer Lopez's current estimated net worth is $400 million.

4. Katy Perry

During Season 16 of American Idol in 2018, singer Katy Perry joined the panel of judges with Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, and she has been on the show ever since. Even though Perry is back for Season 22 in 2024, she made it known that she will be departing the tv show following this season's finale. Many estimates state that Perry's net worth is believed to be between $370 million and $400 million.

5. Mariah Carey

Musician Mariah Carey is one of the richest American Idol judges, ranking in the top five. For just one season, Season 12 of American Idol in 2013, the diva and Nicki Minaj joined the panel of judges. The celebrity, who has an intriguing connection with her ex-husband and the father of her children, Nick Cannon, is presently believed to be worth $350 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

6. Lionel Richie

The next person on the list is the legendary artist Lionel Richie, whose estimated net worth has grown to $200 million thanks to his American Idol deal. Lionel, whose daughters Nicole and Sofia Richie are also well-known celebrities, particularly with Sofia Richie's recent rebranding, joined the American Idol judges' panel alongside Luke Bryan for Season 16 in 2018. Since then, Richie has served as a judge, returning in 2024 for Season 22.

7. Luke Bryan

Country musician Luke Bryan is placed seventh on the list of American Idol judges by their network. Luke became a regular member of the American Idol judges for Season 16 in 2018 and returned for Season 22 in 2024. Luke's estimated net worth is $160 million, based on Celebrity Net Worth.

8. Nicki Minaj

Next up is well-known musician Nicki Minaj, whose estimated net worth is $150 million based on Celebrity Net Worth. The artist joined the American Idol judges for just one season, Season 12, in 2013. She is well-known for her lavish music videos and her constant sporting of outrageously creative hair colors.

9. Steven Tyler

Let's move on to Steven Tyler, musician and lead singer of the iconic rock group Aerosmith. Steven participated in two seasons of American Idol as a judge: Season 10 in 2011 and Season 11 in 2012. Despite battling several drug problems throughout the years, Steven Tyler's net worth, tied with that of Nicki Minaj is said to be $150 million.

10. Keith Urban

The spouse of Australian singer and Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, ends the list of the top 10 richest American Idol judges. When Season 12 of American Idol concluded in 2013, Keith became one of the judges. He and Harry Connick Jr. bid the show farewell when Season 15 concluded in 2016. Keith's current net worth is believed to be $75 million.

11. Randy Jackson

Next on this list is the judge Randy Jackson, a musician and producer who has served as an American Idol judge for the longest. Similar to Paula Abdul, Randy was a member of the original panel of judges when he first appeared on the show in Season One in 2002 and remained on it until Season Twelve concluded in 2013. The estimated net worth of Randy Jackson is $50 million.

12. Harry Connick Jr.

The singer, pianist, and songwriter Harry Connick Jr. is the next person on this list. After Season 15 concluded in 2016, Harry departed from the American Idol panel of judges. He had joined the show for Season 13 in 2014. At the moment, Harry's net worth is thought to be around $45 million.

13. Kara DioGuardi

Kara DioGuardi, a composer and music producer, is next on the list. In 2009, Kara became a member of the American Idol judges panel for Season Eight, and again in 2010 for Season Nine. DioGuardi served as a judge on Platinum Hit, Bravo's songwriting competition, in 2011. Kara's current estimated net worth is $25 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

14. Paula Abdul

Paula Abdul, a singer, dancer, and television personality who served as one of the first judges on American Idol, ranks last on the list. Paula was a part of the cast from the start of Season One in 2002 until the conclusion of Season Eight in 2009. The celebrity is now ranked last on today's list with an estimated net worth of $20 million. However, depending on how her abuse lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe plays out, Abdul could receive a sizable payment adding to this net worth.