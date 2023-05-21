Here's Looking at Katy Perry’s $300 Million Empire Apart From Her Role as 'American Idol' Judge

Roar singer Katy Perry has a whopping net worth of more than $300 million which she has earned by growing a successful empire in music, the footwear industry and shows in Vegas apart from her role as a judge on the hit series American Idol, reports The U.S Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

The Grammy-winner is without a doubt an incredible achiever whose success has only been accelerating through the roof over the past couple of years, with billboard hits such as Dark Horse, Firework and Teenage Dream, which have explored the charismatic and powerful vocal range of the singer. Perry has earned her name in this world through sheer grit and hard work.

Beside her impressive career in singing, the E.T. singer has been a fantastic mentor as a judge on the ever popular singing show American Idol where she earns a smashing $25 million - a hefty earning compared to her co-judges on the show. Other than this, Perry earns quite well through her footwear brand, Katy Perry's Footwear Collection which was created back in 2017.

Perry's footwear brand is an exclusive store for chic, vibrant and stylish shoes, specially curated by Perry herself. She actively and proudly promotes her footwear on her Instagram. The shoes that make up the stunning collection are bold, and beautiful, just like Perry, and are truly a "Teenage Dream." In one such promotion of her Fall collection, Perry is seen clutching a few of her bestselling pieces while keeping things bougie and funky in red as she poses with a cute pout on her face. Among the footwear that she holds are a colorful array of sandals, shoes, heels, boots and platforms.

Her journey at performing shows in Vegas began toward the end of 2021 with her headline show Play located at the remarkable Resorts World Hotel Theater. For these shows, tickets get sold out almost as soon as they're released. The show features Perry along with her dazzling crew giving the audience quite a performance, with songs from her musical journey. Due to the incredible response at the Vegas shows, she reportedly plans on calling a curtain call for Play later this year. Even though Perry will soon sing her final note for the show, she isn't walking home empty-handed and will leave with nearly $100 million made in overall profits along with beautiful memories from over 80 shows.

Perry was also invited to perform at the prestigious coronation of now King Charles the Third earlier last week. She was the epitome of royalty as she was decked in a gold couture gown fit for one of the many queens in pop history. According to TMZ, the singer performed two of her iconic songs at the concert, namely Roar and Firework alongside her co-judge Lionel Richie followed by other impressive musical talents.