Here's How 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Blasted a Troll For Calling Her a 'Show-Off'

The View host Ana Navarro is perhaps one of the most renowned personalities of the show. Although she occasionally appears on the show, Navarro never fails to make an astounding impression with her comments. Navarro is joined by Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Navarro is known to occasionally shell out some pearls of wisdom and doesn’t hold back on her true thoughts and emotions. Recent events, especially from her Instagram are a testament to the aforementioned claim.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ed Rode

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, Navarro recently clapped back at a fan who made some rather crude allegations against the host on her Instagram Post. Navarro appears to have spent her Christmas gallivanting across the lush green Savannah in the biodiversity hotspot of Africa. Navarro took to Instagram to share a carousel of her incredible time there with her hubby Al Cardenas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

The two seemed to have whisked themselves away for a romantic vacation to the breathtaking destination. The primary snaps of her carousel included a major highlight of the teeming wildlife she observed while on what appears to be a safari. It seems the husband and wife mainly came across some deer, a herd of zebras, giraffes, rhinoceros, and of course some adorable elephants!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

In the first picture, Navarro shares a sublime selfie with a majestic elephant flaunting its strong tucks while munching on some greens. She captioned the post by extending her wishes to her 738K followers on her account while taking note of her time there. She wrote in the caption of her post: “We are feeling blessed this Christmas. We are so joyful to spend it marveling at the unique beauty of Africa. We wish all of you and yours a Merry Christmas, peace, and health.”

Feeling so blessed and awed, spending Christmas Mar eking at the unique beauty of Africa. We wish all of you and yours a Merry Christmas, peace and over all, health. 🎄 pic.twitter.com/ddNwjSsY16 — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 25, 2023

Many fans were thrilled by her genuine and heartfelt wish and gushed about it in the comment section of her post, wishing her in return. But, there was one fan who wasn’t all that thrilled about her vacation and went on to share their thoughts. The critic wrote: “I love you Ana but displaying your privilege is getting annoying.” The person continued: “You are a true Republican… as long as you have it…Screw everyone else.” One said, "You've become a true show ma'am." This comment earned a slew of responses that defended Navarro. But, nearly a few short moments later, she decided to clap back and respond.

Africa is on my bucket list. Merry Christmas to you and your family. Beautiful picture. — Crystal (@smoofiedoofie) December 25, 2023

The host asked the commenter: “Why wouldn’t I share a glimpse of my life? Why wouldn’t I show you pictures of these magnificent animals?” Navarro appeared slightly irritated by the person’s question and continued to explain herself in a lengthy comment. Firstly she clarified that being on The View isn’t her entire life: “Travel for work and leisure - is a huge part of my life.” Furthermore, she strongly noted Liberals also enjoy a vacation just like her, and doing so isn’t a “partisan activity”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

She ended her comment with a final thought insinuating that she wasn’t forcing anyone to follow her. Navarro wrote: “I plan to share this magical experience with those who follow me. If you are resentful of my life, or it makes you uncomfortable, I strongly suggest you not follow me.” Navarro concluded with a final fact: “This is my page and I post what I want to. Have a very Merry Christmas.”

