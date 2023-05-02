Kim Kardashian Brings Back Memories of Iconic Playboy Shoot With Pearl-Covered MET Gala Outfit

Kim Kardashian paid homage to her iconic 2007 Playboy shoot as she stepped out for the 2023 MET Gala in a pearl-adorned necklace. The famous star, who posed in nothing but pearl necklaces in a Playboy shoot at the start of her career, went topless with only a selection of chains as she left a hotel with her daughter North.

As mentioned by Daily Mail, the megacelebrity flashed her body below the choice of pearl necklaces, with the dress boasting a champagne-hued bodysuit. A sheer skirt comprised of pearl necklaces revealed her honed legs, with the star completing the ensemble with white stiletto heels and a shrug that wound around her slender arms. Her iconic shoot with the magazine Playboy saw her naked with pearl chains around her neck. Her mother Kris Jenner famously quipped: "You're doing amazing sweetie!", in a much-memed moment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Theo Wargo

The MET Gala is a high-profile event in the fashion industry that takes place annually, and this year, it returned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday evening. Since 1948, stars have ascended the majestic staircase into a totally exceptional celebration wherein no selfies are allowed. It took place at 6:30 PM EST on May 1, 2023. Fans were able to watch the event unfold in real-time via a live stream on Vogue's website.

The theme for the 2023 MET Gala was 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'. The late German designer was Chanel's long-time creative director. The theme was fitting for Lagerfeld, who was known for his contributions to the fashion world and his unique aesthetic.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Kim Kardashian's homage to her 2007 nude Playboy shoot is not the first time a celebrity has paid tribute to their past at the MET Gala. In 2019, Lady Gaga stunned onlookers when she arrived at the event in a pink gown that featured multiple layers, each revealing a different outfit underneath. Her entrance was reminiscent of a Russian doll, which was a nod to her fashion evolution.

The MET Gala is a major fundraising event for the Costume Institute, and tickets to the event can cost up to $50,000 each. The event is a star-studded affair, with celebrities and fashion industry insiders coming together to celebrate the latest in fashion and design.

The 2023 MET Gala was a night to remember, with celebrities paying homage to the late Karl Lagerfeld and stunning onlookers with their fashion choices. Kim Kardashian's tribute to her iconic 2007 nude Playboy shoot was just one of the many highlights of the night, and it was a testament to the enduring impact of Lagerfeld's influence on the fashion industry. The MET Gala is an annual celebration of fashion and design, and it will continue to be a major event for years to come.