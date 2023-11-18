Here's How ‘Friends’ Cast is Planning to Pay 'The Final Tribute' to Matthew Perry at Emmys 2023

The tragic loss of Friends actor Matthew Perry continues to sadden the hearts of all his beloved fans and close friends. The actor was a gem of a human being, always filling the room he walked into with joy and laughter. His castmates from the aforementioned show: Matt Le Blanc, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, and Jennifer Aniston each shared heartbreaking and bittersweet captions in honor of their fallen friend. However, they may just be planning a final tribute as a team to pay homage to Perry on one of the biggest stages of Hollywood.

According to The Daily Mail, the late actor’s castmates are reportedly in talks to give him an honorary tribute at the upcoming 75th Emmy Awards which is set to be held on the 15th of January at the Peacock Theaters in Los Angeles. This comes after a source with close knowledge of the matter commented on what brought on the thought. The source revealed: “When it comes to Matthew’s death, emotions are still running high and it is still a very touchy situation, which is understandable.”

"2023 Emmys gets a new date! After being postponed due to strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards will now take place on Jan. 15. However, concerns arise as the Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes continue. Will it be a poorly-attended event? #Emmys2023"



The 2023… pic.twitter.com/muYrk5aw2G — mustafa chakmak (@Mustafachakmak) August 10, 2023

The source perhaps echoed the thoughts of the former cast members of the show and fans who are still processing and grieving the news of his passing. Furthermore, in light of honoring Perry on stage, the source adds: “But Jen, Lisa, and the rest of the cast want to honor him publicly at some point and give him the tribute he so rightfully deserves - and there have been rumblings to do it at next years Emmy’s.”

The source also narrates that although Perry may probably appear during a Memorium segment, Le Blanc, Schwimmer, Aniston, Kudrow, and Cox want to deliver something more personal to honor him. The source said: “They would all love to get together on stage and speak about him and also have their unique moment sharing memories about him and telling the world about the man he was in real life.”

Furthermore, the source adds that presently the Friends alums are waiting for an official “blessing of the family” to decide what would be a “worthy tribute. If and when Perry’s family would give their final seal of approval the source claimed, “they will get together to make that night a special moment for Matthew and all who loved him.”

While this may not have been the second reunion fans genuinely wanted, it’s still something heartwarming to look forward to. If all goes well, this is going to be one heck of an Emmy Ceremony that’s surely going to leave every attending celeb, audience, and viewer thick with emotion and tears.

Before Perry’s unfortunate death, he was nominated for a total of five Emmy awards including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy for his legendary role of the charming, sarcastic, and hilarious ‘Chandler Bing’ in Friends for the year 2002. In the following years, he was nominated twice for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his brief role on The West Wing in 2003 and 2004 respectively. In light of this, the actor may probably receive a post-humous award. However, no reports or comments have been made by the organizing parties of the much-awaited Awards Ceremony.

